World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. STLArchitects Reveal Competition Design Entry on Former Chicago Spire Site

STLArchitects Reveal Competition Design Entry on Former Chicago Spire Site

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
STLArchitects Reveal Competition Design Entry on Former Chicago Spire Site
Save this picture!
Courtesy of STLarchitects
Courtesy of STLarchitects

Chicago-based STLarchitects revealed their design for the former Chicago Spire site. The competition brief called for two towers: one supporting a mixture of apartments and condominiums and the other strictly for condominium use. Their design focused on "Chicago’s architectural character and essential virtues... thus iconic, innovative, and flexible.

Courtesy of STLarchitects Courtesy of STLarchitects Courtesy of STLarchitects Courtesy of STLarchitects + 29

Save this picture!
Courtesy of STLarchitects
Courtesy of STLarchitects

The site, located between the Chicago River and the Ogden Slip at the mouth of Lake Michigan, would feature two slim towers that taper towards the top. The separated towers would frame views of the city while also being identified as one, unified project contributing to the skyline.

The size of the building relative to the constraints of the site called for an innovative structural engineering solution that "takes  advantage of viscous  damper  technology  eliminating  the  need  for  tuned  mass  damping." Not only does this help reduce costs of the towers, but it also gives a greater structural stability which returns valuable real estate space at the top of the programs.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of STLarchitects
Courtesy of STLarchitects

STLarchitects also considered the geometry of the floor plates to allow for a variety of unit typologies within each residential level. The façade is adaptable to this as well and enables different patterns and expressions of windows including framed, full glass window walls, or even a combination of both.

News via: STLarchitects

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
STLarchitects
Office

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project United States
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "STLArchitects Reveal Competition Design Entry on Former Chicago Spire Site" 24 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896735/stlarchitects-reveal-competition-design-entry-on-former-chicago-spire-site/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »