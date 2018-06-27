World
Requalification of the Seafront of Ilha Comprida / Boldarini Arquitetos Associados

  13:00 - 27 June, 2018
Requalification of the Seafront of Ilha Comprida / Boldarini Arquitetos Associados
Requalification of the Seafront of Ilha Comprida / Boldarini Arquitetos Associados, © Marcos Boldarini
© Marcos Boldarini

© Marcos Boldarini © Marcos Boldarini © Marcos Boldarini © Marcos Boldarini + 28

  • Architect

    Boldarini Arquitetos Associados

  • Location

    São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brasil

  • Authors

    Marcos Boldarini, Lucas Nobre

  • Team

    Flavia G. Cavalcante, Juliana J. Pedroso de Melo, Larissa Reolon, Marcia Trento, Marta Abril, Renata Serio, Rodrigo Garcia e Patrícia Tsunoushi – Arquitetos. Aline Costa, Priscila Anderson

  • Area

    283000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Marcos Boldarini

  • Basic Project Collaboration

    Conde Doria Arquitetos

  • Realization and coordination

    Estância Balneária de Ilha Comprida – Prefeitura Municipal

  • Landscape Design

    CAP – Consultoria Ambiental Paisagística

  • Pluvial Drainage

    Linear Engenharia e Tecnologia

  • Structures and Foundations

    Engº Wagner Garcia

  • Electrical Installations

    DMA Engenharia

  • Hydraulic Installations

    HPROJ Engenharia

  • Lighting

    Tecnowatt Iluminação

  • 3D Model

    Luiz Marino

  • Consulting Infrastructure

    Pezzi Consultoria

  • Consulting Coastal dynamics

    Mariângela Oliveira de Barros

  • Consulting Floristic survey

    Pablo Garcia Carrasco

  • Constructor

    BLK Construção e Empreendimentos
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Marcos Boldarini
© Marcos Boldarini
Corte Mediador
Corte Mediador

Text description provided by the architects. Ilha Comprida occupies a narrow sand zone of approximately 72 km long by 3 km wide, peculiarly having 100% of its territory included in an environmental protected area (APA). Therefore, the requalification project of its seafront seeks for the organization and the promotion of the seashore activities, with goals that go beyond this seashore and its summer tourism. As the county has an important environmental role to behave as a wave barrier, protecting the continental portion from the influences of wind and tides, it is primordial to preserve its dunes, responsible for receiving the wind and protecting the inner portion from the effects of such coastal actors.

Conceito de Intervenção
Conceito de Intervenção
© Marcos Boldarini
© Marcos Boldarini

The requalification project of the Ilha Comprida shore sets up as a pilot project of transformation of this waterfront. It uses strategies that contemplate its natural conditions and the habitants and visitors´ needs, providing structures that interfere positively in the dynamic of natural flows, while guiding the use and the visitation in this public space.

© Marcos Boldarini
© Marcos Boldarini

Land parceling in the central region of the county is characterized by an orthogonal grid of 50 meters wide blocks, setting a series of perpendicular routes to the beach that lead to Beira Mar Avenue a large number of users, where services, mostly oriented for summer tourism, take place in a disorganized way, creating a series of pedestrian conflicts – vehicles – cyclists – sellers – kiosks – temporary structures, besides the already mentioned environmental conflicts.

© Marcos Boldarini
© Marcos Boldarini

The project begins from the line-up of those seashore uses starting from public transportation stops, taken as mediator factor between the beach – natural environment – and the urban occupation – constructed environment. An urban transformation is intended, starting from the public question of collective transportation, which allows for a truly democratic appropriation of the designed space.

Cite: "Requalification of the Seafront of Ilha Comprida / Boldarini Arquitetos Associados" [Requalificação da Orla Marítima de Ilha Comprida / Boldarini Arquitetos Associados] 27 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896734/requalification-of-the-seafront-of-ilha-comprida-boldarini-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

