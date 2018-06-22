World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Mjölk architects
  6. 2017
  7. Forest Fairy / Mjölk architects

Forest Fairy / Mjölk architects

  • 05:00 - 22 June, 2018
Forest Fairy / Mjölk architects
Forest Fairy / Mjölk architects, © BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. Villa stands at the corner of huge, deep floodplain forest close to Prague. Our clients picked awesome place, in the middle of the woods, situated close to very old village, which was historically used as source of workers for emperor forests.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Huge inspiration was the surroundings. Meanwhile the organic shape of roof is weaving through the trees, bottom part was designed with respect of fascinating views to the woods.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The roof covers two houses. The first one is tiny and hides atelier, visitor part and garage. The second one is full-fledged house for family. In the bottom part is situated generous residential area with living room, kitchen, workroom and master bedroom. Upstairs follows up on bottom disposition by the children rooms which are the only volumes exceeding the roof. First one imaginary adds the mass of kitchen and the second one is situated above the workroom. Children rooms are identical. Everyone has its own bathroom and small dressing room.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Plan
Plan
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Roof designs covered areas between both houses and also their nooks. Shifted ceiling accentuate surroundings and makes bigger contrast between outside pictures and interior which in united wooden underlays permeates to exterior. For the construction were used bricks with roof reinforced concrete construction which is in areas without bearing walls supported by steel columns.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

About this office
Mjölk architects
Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
Cite: "Forest Fairy / Mjölk architects" 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896732/forest-fairy-mjolk-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

