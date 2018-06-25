World
  3. What is the American Dream Home in 2018?

What is the American Dream Home in 2018?

What is the American Dream Home in 2018?
© Wikimedia user Sting licensed under CC BY-SA 2.5
© Wikimedia user Sting licensed under CC BY-SA 2.5

A recent survey done by Chicago-based digital marketing firm Digital Third Coast asked 2,000 current or prospective homeowners for their feedback on their realistic dream house, along with their opinions on homeownership in general. Commissioned by an Illinois fireplace company, Northshore Fireplace, the survey presented respondents with a list of multiple choice questions, as well as open response questions to come up with an in-depth analysis of the 'American Dream Home of 2018.' The survey was done via the Amazon Mechanical Turk platform and included people from all across the country and different age groups. The main qualifying criteria for respondents was that they either owned a home currently or were looking to purchase a new home within the next 5 years.

Findings from the survey include ideal exterior and interior styles, most desired luxury, most popular words used to describe a dream home, average square footage, and much more. Based on the survey data, you can even compare design and finance ideas of GenX and Millenial homeowners to that of the Baby Boomers generation.

Read on for the detailed infographic that displays the resulting criteria for the 'American Dream Home of 2018.'

News via: Builder

About this author
Collin Abdallah
Author

Cite: Collin Abdallah. "What is the American Dream Home in 2018?" 25 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896726/what-is-the-american-dream-home-in-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

