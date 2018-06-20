World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Hotel Hyatt Regency Andares / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Hotel Hyatt Regency Andares / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hotel Hyatt Regency Andares / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Hotel Hyatt Regency Andares / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 31

  • Architects

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Location

    Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

  • President of Architecture Firma

    Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

  • Architecture Leader

    Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

  • Project leader

    Andrés Cajiga

  • Area

    5315.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Rafael Gamo

  • Project Manager

    Raúl Gómez Ángeles

  • Design Team

    Pamela Flores, Alejandra Azcárraga, Maricarmen Lazo, Perla Vázquez, Liliana Reyes, Thelma Ruelas

  • Engineering Coordination

    Marcos Hernández

  • Engineering Team

    Enrique Contreras

  • Media & Marketing

    Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Daniela Rosas

  • Construction Coordination

    CPMA

  • Interior Design - Hotel

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Conceptual Design

    Rodrigo Vargas Design

  • Development

    LR Arquitectura

  • Interior Design - Residences

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Interior Director

    Nadia Borrás

  • Interior Team

    Maite Sánchez, Marcos Menéndez

  • Art

    César López-Negrete
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The mixed-use Andares complex designed by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos is the visionary urban complex that has positioned the Puerta de Hierro zone as a new center for the city of Zapopan. The Andares Master Plan formally commenced in 2009 with the building of the shopping mall and the high-rise residential building, but an expansion was always planned.

Save this picture!
Axonometric view
Axonometric view

Hyatt Regency Andares forms part of this master plan, as a significant 70,000-square-meter project containing a hotel and luxury apartments.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Hyatt Regency Andares forms a visual and spatial backdrop to the interior street of Paseo Andares, a roadway created to serve each of the different uses of the complex internally, which complements the urban layout of the city. The building rises to 41 stories above street level. The ground floor comprises a tree-lined public plaza that connects to this interior street and functions as a distributor for the motor lobby.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The volume rises like a slender prism with its principal façades facing north and south, and presenting an enclosure that is modulated vertically into five sections by the window openings, and horizontally by the terraces of the amenities that divide the tower. Meanwhile, the east-west façades are blind, leaving only vertical openings for ventilation. The façades employed a sober palette of materials, with the purity of white concrete elegantly framing the painted black aluminum and the glass.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

In terms of the program, the tower is divided as follows: the hotel occupies the lowest 12 floors and the residential apartments the top 28 floors, each with its respective amenities. Floor 13 is allocated to the transfer of services and installations used by both program types.

Save this picture!
Sections AA y BB
Sections AA y BB

The hotel experience begins from the ground floor motor lobby, which includes several retail spaces, together with meeting rooms and a mini ballroom in response to the commercial requirements of the area. On the following levels, the hotel amenities such as the Lobby Lounge, Bar, Restaurant and the main Ballroom are on the first floor, while the pool, gym and an exclusive members club are located on the next floor up.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The vertical circulation nucleus located at the north-east corner of the tower is strategically divided by use and capacity, with three elevators for the residential floors and three for hotel guests.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The ground floor further comprises the lobby that both welcomes people to the residences and establishes the hotel’s sense of arrival. The 257 luxury hotel rooms occupy floors 2 to 12, including 25 unique suites.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Starting on floor 14, the residences occupy 1,080 sqm per level, with a total of 105 apartments taking various layouts that range from 125 sqm to 250 sqm, culminating in two penthouses on the tower’s top floors.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The pool provides the central element of the residential amenities, occupying a double-height floor with an open, south-facing terrace, while a multipurpose room is located on the east side of the building close to the elevators, and visually connects a terrace to Paseo Andares.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

To complement each interior and provide an air of warmth, an artistic collaboration was made with César López- Negrete, the artist responsible for creating unique pieces of art to inhabit the common spaces of the Hotel. Likewise, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos worked together with Rodrigo Vargas Design and LR Arquitectura for the conceptual design and development of the interior design of the Hotel.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Hyatt Regency Andares not only expresses the new wave of buildings that position Jalisco as an example of the high standard of architecture in Mexico, but also represents the second tallest hotel in the country, reaching a height of 173 meters.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Mexico
Cite: "Hotel Hyatt Regency Andares / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos" [Hotel Hyatt Regency Andares / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos] 20 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896714/hotel-hyatt-regency-andares-sordo-madaleno-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »