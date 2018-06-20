Hotel Hyatt Regency Andares / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

+ 31

Architects Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Location Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

President of Architecture Firma Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

Architecture Leader Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

Project leader Andrés Cajiga

Area 5315.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photography Rafael Gamo

Project Manager Raúl Gómez Ángeles

Design Team Pamela Flores, Alejandra Azcárraga, Maricarmen Lazo, Perla Vázquez, Liliana Reyes, Thelma Ruelas

Engineering Coordination Marcos Hernández

Engineering Team Enrique Contreras

Media & Marketing Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Daniela Rosas

Construction Coordination CPMA

Interior Design - Hotel Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Conceptual Design Rodrigo Vargas Design

Development LR Arquitectura

Interior Design - Residences Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Interior Director Nadia Borrás

Interior Team Maite Sánchez, Marcos Menéndez

Art César López-Negrete More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The mixed-use Andares complex designed by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos is the visionary urban complex that has positioned the Puerta de Hierro zone as a new center for the city of Zapopan. The Andares Master Plan formally commenced in 2009 with the building of the shopping mall and the high-rise residential building, but an expansion was always planned.

Hyatt Regency Andares forms part of this master plan, as a significant 70,000-square-meter project containing a hotel and luxury apartments.

Hyatt Regency Andares forms a visual and spatial backdrop to the interior street of Paseo Andares, a roadway created to serve each of the different uses of the complex internally, which complements the urban layout of the city. The building rises to 41 stories above street level. The ground floor comprises a tree-lined public plaza that connects to this interior street and functions as a distributor for the motor lobby.

The volume rises like a slender prism with its principal façades facing north and south, and presenting an enclosure that is modulated vertically into five sections by the window openings, and horizontally by the terraces of the amenities that divide the tower. Meanwhile, the east-west façades are blind, leaving only vertical openings for ventilation. The façades employed a sober palette of materials, with the purity of white concrete elegantly framing the painted black aluminum and the glass.

In terms of the program, the tower is divided as follows: the hotel occupies the lowest 12 floors and the residential apartments the top 28 floors, each with its respective amenities. Floor 13 is allocated to the transfer of services and installations used by both program types.

The hotel experience begins from the ground floor motor lobby, which includes several retail spaces, together with meeting rooms and a mini ballroom in response to the commercial requirements of the area. On the following levels, the hotel amenities such as the Lobby Lounge, Bar, Restaurant and the main Ballroom are on the first floor, while the pool, gym and an exclusive members club are located on the next floor up.

The vertical circulation nucleus located at the north-east corner of the tower is strategically divided by use and capacity, with three elevators for the residential floors and three for hotel guests.

The ground floor further comprises the lobby that both welcomes people to the residences and establishes the hotel’s sense of arrival. The 257 luxury hotel rooms occupy floors 2 to 12, including 25 unique suites.

Starting on floor 14, the residences occupy 1,080 sqm per level, with a total of 105 apartments taking various layouts that range from 125 sqm to 250 sqm, culminating in two penthouses on the tower’s top floors.

The pool provides the central element of the residential amenities, occupying a double-height floor with an open, south-facing terrace, while a multipurpose room is located on the east side of the building close to the elevators, and visually connects a terrace to Paseo Andares.

To complement each interior and provide an air of warmth, an artistic collaboration was made with César López- Negrete, the artist responsible for creating unique pieces of art to inhabit the common spaces of the Hotel. Likewise, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos worked together with Rodrigo Vargas Design and LR Arquitectura for the conceptual design and development of the interior design of the Hotel.

Hyatt Regency Andares not only expresses the new wave of buildings that position Jalisco as an example of the high standard of architecture in Mexico, but also represents the second tallest hotel in the country, reaching a height of 173 meters.