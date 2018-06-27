World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Slovakia
  5. Compass Architekti
  6. 2017
  7. Family House Jarovce / Compass Architekti

Family House Jarovce / Compass Architekti

  • 05:00 - 27 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Family House Jarovce / Compass Architekti
Save this picture!
Family House Jarovce / Compass Architekti, © Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice © Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice © Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice © Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice + 21

Save this picture!
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

Family house Jarovce - a house for grandparents and nine grandchildren
The family house is located on the northern edge of the village Jarovce, in a zone of family houses. The site is leveled, with an area of 661 m2. To ensure the optimal use of the property, the house is located in the northern part of the parcel.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

House for parents Is exactly that kind of commision which could possibly harm your relationship with your family or with your work. Or even both. Fortunately in this case, things went against the odds.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

We received only three bacis requirements: a small house, no stairs and lots of space for nine grandchildren.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

Our answer to the this is the composition of a green atrium complemented by the house. The house shaped in a form of the letter L defines the atrium on its two sides. The south part of the plot is opened to the sun, while the northern part is taken by the house.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The horizontal concrete roof slab is omnipresent and connects seamlessly all spaces in the house. The slab leans from the interior to the exterior and leads the narrative of your visit to the house from the very entry part to the most intimate parts of the house. The cantilevered part of the roof is set to regulate the solar radiation and interior climate according to the sun path.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

At the intersection of two wings, the roof slab is filled with large radius. This curve creates much wider area of the terrace. It is the perfect spot for dining, the place that integrates the garden and the interior. And to be hones, it looks good on the pictures too.

The house is divided very traditonally into two parts. The day part and the night part apart. The day part is transparent, connected to the garden and easy to comprehend. Here, the grandchildren are still visible and supervisied. The night part is located behind the wooden wall and is accompanied by small private garden. This garden serves as a quiet refuge in opposition to the noise and atmosphere in the atrium.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The design of the interior further develops the spatial concept of the house. It is dominated by a mutual relationship of seamless roof, gery floor and long walls cladded in oak. These basic elements define the space which could be randomly occuiped by people objects and furnishing.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Compass Architekti
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Slovakia
Cite: "Family House Jarovce / Compass Architekti" 27 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896710/family-house-jarovce-compass-architekti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »