Balmoral House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos

+ 26

Architects Jaime Rendon Arquitectos

Location Medellín, Colombia

Architects in charge Jaime Rendon, Felipe Campuzano, Clara Restrepo

Construction Constructora Zapata

Structural Calculation Edison Betancur

Area 615.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Sergio Gomez

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The spatiality of the project was born from the resolution of the section of the house with the land of 35% slope. We interpret that access to the project should be by the lowest point of the lot with respect to the route of the subdivision; from there a first volume was born that contains the entire service area of the house and the main access as Zaguán.

The project's staircase connects the entrance hall with the main volume of the house through a central patio that is permeated by the nature of the place. The act of going up and down inside is also a constant experience between inside and outside; between the place and the architecture; between the rain, the serene, the light and the space.