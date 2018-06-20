World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Jaime Rendon Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Balmoral House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 20 June, 2018
Balmoral House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos
Balmoral House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos, © Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez

  • Architects

    Jaime Rendon Arquitectos

  • Location

    Medellín, Colombia

  • Architects in charge

    Jaime Rendon, Felipe Campuzano, Clara Restrepo

  • Construction

    Constructora Zapata

  • Structural Calculation

    Edison Betancur

  • Area

    615.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez
Text description provided by the architects. The spatiality of the project was born from the resolution of the section of the house with the land of 35% slope. We interpret that access to the project should be by the lowest point of the lot with respect to the route of the subdivision; from there a first volume was born that contains the entire service area of the house and the main access as Zaguán.

© Sergio Gomez
Section 04
© Sergio Gomez
The project's staircase connects the entrance hall with the main volume of the house through a central patio that is permeated by the nature of the place. The act of going up and down inside is also a constant experience between inside and outside; between the place and the architecture; between the rain, the serene, the light and the space.

© Sergio Gomez
