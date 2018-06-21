World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Taiwan
  5. Han Yue Interior Design
  6. 2017
  7. Mu-Mu Photography Studio / Han Yue Interior Design

Mu-Mu Photography Studio / Han Yue Interior Design

  • 20:00 - 21 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mu-Mu Photography Studio / Han Yue Interior Design
Save this picture!
Mu-Mu Photography Studio / Han Yue Interior Design, © Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography © Yi-Hsien Lee Photography © Yi-Hsien Lee Photography © Yi-Hsien Lee Photography + 27

Save this picture!
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

Text description provided by the architects. We want this space look organic and changeable, and also creative, not like a traditional photography studio. We use the metabolism architectural concept in the idea of design, to make this place more nature, more humanity, and with unpredictable changes.

Save this picture!
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

We designed a geometrical bridge in the center of the space, it can be a scene for a photo shoot, and it can also be a vantage point for photographers to use. Moreover, we use square tubes to build a house inside a house, using the wood board as background wall, with different material to decorate. This way to make the visual coherent. 

Save this picture!
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

Other than the eight spaces we designed, the spaces in between have no obvious boundaries. Therefore it can combine with each other and form a new space by using flowers, furniture, and decorations. The sun is also an element for people to use. Different angle of sunlight gives photographers more element to use.

Save this picture!
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Han Yue Interior Design
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Taiwan
Cite: "Mu-Mu Photography Studio / Han Yue Interior Design" 21 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896685/mu-mu-photography-studio-han-yue-interior-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »