World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Taiwan
  5. TALI DESIGN
  6. 2018
  7. Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN

Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN

  • 20:00 - 20 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN
Save this picture!
Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN, © Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

© Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese + 23

  • Architects

    TALI DESIGN

  • Location

    Taichung City, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Tsai Shian-Gung

  • Designers

    Liu Ying-Chen, Chu Shih-Yu, Lin Kuan-Ling

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. The library is located in the Lishin elementary school campus, 3rd floor of the classroom building. The original space is composed by three classrooms,  called collaborative classrooms. In order to improve the reading atmosphere in the school, the principal choose the collaborative classrooms to replace the original library.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

How the library fill into the space is a challenge for the school reading team(consisted of teachers). So, we tried to  propose a separated space concept for school. First, to make sure the entry space ( collaborative classroom corridor) become a charming reading area welcoming students, so we use the wood framed shelves to create a book wall and pebble. Second, to connect the three classrooms with different functions. Third, to open the original teacher office into a reading corner.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Wood frame book wall curves onto the ceiling, it looks like a the space is under a tree. Then, that’s  what we hope, the students reading under trees, the pebble shelves are on the knowledge river, guide the students into the book world!

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Axonometric concept
Axonometric concept
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Interiors Architecture Taiwan
Cite: "Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN" 20 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896683/lishin-elementary-school-library-tali-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »