Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN

Architects TALI DESIGN

Location Taichung City, Taiwan

Lead Architects Tsai Shian-Gung

Designers Liu Ying-Chen, Chu Shih-Yu, Lin Kuan-Ling

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hey! Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. The library is located in the Lishin elementary school campus, 3rd floor of the classroom building. The original space is composed by three classrooms, called collaborative classrooms. In order to improve the reading atmosphere in the school, the principal choose the collaborative classrooms to replace the original library.

How the library fill into the space is a challenge for the school reading team(consisted of teachers). So, we tried to propose a separated space concept for school. First, to make sure the entry space ( collaborative classroom corridor) become a charming reading area welcoming students, so we use the wood framed shelves to create a book wall and pebble. Second, to connect the three classrooms with different functions. Third, to open the original teacher office into a reading corner.

Wood frame book wall curves onto the ceiling, it looks like a the space is under a tree. Then, that’s what we hope, the students reading under trees, the pebble shelves are on the knowledge river, guide the students into the book world!