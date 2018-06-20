World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Germany
  5. Richter Musikowski
  6. 2017
  7. Futurium Berlin / Richter Musikowski

Futurium Berlin / Richter Musikowski

  • 02:00 - 20 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Futurium Berlin / Richter Musikowski
Save this picture!
© Dacian Groza
© Dacian Groza

© Schnepp Renou © Dacian Groza © Schnepp Renou © Schnepp Renou + 22

  • Architects

    Richter Musikowski

  • Location

    Berlin, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Christoph Richter, Jan Musikowski, Sebastian Haufe, Elke Sparmann, Martina Huber, Nele Gessner, Daniel Eckert, Domenico Foti, Yvo Coseriu, Christine Dorn, Elisabetta Vito, Johann Schulz-Greve, Phillip Rohé

  • Area

    14007.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dacian Groza, Schnepp Renou

  • General Contractor

    BAM Deutschland AG

  • Controlling

    Partnerschaften Deutschland AG

  • Landscape Architect

    JUCA architektur + landschaftsarchitektur

  • Structure

    Schüßler-Plan Ingenieursgesellschaft mbH

  • Building physics/sustainability

    WSGreen Technologies GmbH, Stuttgart / Müller BBM GmbH

  • Client

    Bundesanstalt für Immobilienaufgaben (BImA)

  • User

    Futurium gGmbH
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Futurium Berlin / Richter Musikowski, © Dacian Groza
© Dacian Groza

Text description provided by the architects. The Futurium is a building for exhibitions and events in the heart of Berlin – embedded between the Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung (ministry for education and research), the Spreebogen (Spree Riverbend) and the Humboldthafen (Humboldt port), the main station and the Charité Hospital.

Save this picture!
© Dacian Groza
© Dacian Groza

The Haus der Zukunft (house of the future) creates its own sculptural identity in this ensemble. On the two main sides of the Futurium two public spaces are defined by setting back the building. Folding the building up to create urban high points makes the Futurium a striking appearance between the Spree River and the elevated railway. The Futurium was conceived as a low-energy building and achieved the BNB-Gold sustainability rating.

Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

Exterior Spaces
The exterior space around the Futurium is organized by two large forecourts, where the main entrances are located. The entrances have cantilevering canopies of up to 18 meters generating sheltered public spaces. A pattern of dots covers the entire public space and lends it its own identity. Following the logic and design of the pattern seating areas, paths and quiet zones are playfully arranged.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Façade
The façade is made up of more than 8000 panels. The 70x70cm large elements consist of varyingly folded metal reflectors and textured glass with a ceramic print. Under the constantly shifting lighting conditions they generate an ever-changing cloud image.

Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

Picture Window
Two large windows with the dimensions of 8 x 28 m on the south and 11 x 28 m on the north offer spectacular views and bring the presented future-spaces into close contact with the present cityscape.

Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

Foyer
The foyer on the ground floor connects the main entrances as well as all of the essential routes and functions of the building. It acts as a meeting point and space for communication. This is where visitors can find all the important services, such as the cloakroom, restrooms, central information, café and shop.

Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

Forum for Events
The ground floor event spaces can be configured into spaces ranging from 50 to 670 m2 with mobile walls and intelligent building services. Daylight, light-colored and acoustically active surfaces, numerous projectors and a barrier-free design all together create a suitable surrounding for the dialog on the world of tomorrow.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Futurium Lab
The exhibition space on the lower level is staged as a subterranean laboratory with an area of 600 m2 where visitors can experience the excitement of futurology hands on. Dark-colored exposed concrete, black asphalt floors and a ceiling grid made of 126 fluorescent screens lend this 6 m high space below the Spree River’s water-level an extraordinary atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

Exhibition on the Upper Level
The exhibition space on the upper level is reached by means of the central stairway or the visitor elevators. This area is conceived as one continuous space of approximately 3000 m2. The exhibition will be divided into three large zones of thought that speculate on our future relationship to technology, to nature and to ourselves.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Germany
Cite: "Futurium Berlin / Richter Musikowski" 20 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896679/futurium-berlin-richter-musikowski/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »