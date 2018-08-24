B Nordic 26 / DO ARCHITECTS

+ 21

Architects DO ARCHITECTS

Location Vilnius, Lithuania

Lead Architects Andrė Baldišiūtė, Ieva Marija Malinauskaitė, Domantas Baltrūnas, Dovilė Skrupskelienė, Domantas Lukšėnas, Tomas Skripkiūnas, Tomas Milkamanavičius, Sigita Pupšytė, Mindaugas Karanevskis

Other participants PLH architects

Portfolio ISSUU Link

Area 6500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Norbert Tukaj, Lauryna Narkevičiūtė

Manufacturers Loading...

Vision of a Nordic Co working

The former bank building has been transformed into a new co-working space located in Vilnius. Together with the client, we developed a vision to reuse the old building complex by transforming the basic structural elements and establishing a co working space with significant shared spaces designed in the art of Hygge.

Architecture of the former bank building

The prime architectural challenge was to integrate the courtyard building within the street facing building. Therefore, we transformed the entrance structure. Accordingly, the central shared space was designed inside the courtyard and accessed through the gates from the street for pedestrian and car access. The exterior of the courtyard merges with interior through the same material and lighting in and out, thus connecting the courtyard with the interior of the building. The office spaces, therefore, are well connected to the central courtyard. Based on sustainability methods, we responsibly reused details and materials of the former building for new purposes while respectively connecting the old with the new. Thus, we reused the basement for the cozy cafe and the terraces for the user access.

Hygge in the Interiors

Inside we maintained a substantial part of the former building like the glass structure inside the courtyard, which was transformed into the main lobby with a cafe where each co-working user meets for breakfast or lunch. Additionally, we added a transformable stage for classical music performances and artist expositions. In the interior of the building, we found many signs of the 90‘s, which we were motivated to reclaim and show. In the shared spaces we used the combination of concrete and wood, while in the private office spaces we opened up the engineering and designed dark framed transparent partitions. In the working spaces, each floor has several shared units like functional printing units and kitchenettes with shared space, designed in the Hygge way. On the ground floor, meeting rooms are located and accessible to each user of the space. The workspaces are designed with a great attention to Scandinavian designed furniture and ergonomics.