All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Lithuania
  5. DO ARCHITECTS
  6. 2017
  7. B Nordic 26 / DO ARCHITECTS

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

B Nordic 26 / DO ARCHITECTS

  • 03:00 - 24 August, 2018
B Nordic 26 / DO ARCHITECTS
B Nordic 26 / DO ARCHITECTS, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Lauryna Narkevičiūtė © Lauryna Narkevičiūtė

  • Architects

    DO ARCHITECTS

  • Location

    Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Lead Architects

    Andrė Baldišiūtė, Ieva Marija Malinauskaitė, Domantas Baltrūnas, Dovilė Skrupskelienė, Domantas Lukšėnas, Tomas Skripkiūnas, Tomas Milkamanavičius, Sigita Pupšytė, Mindaugas Karanevskis

  • Other participants

    PLH architects

  • Portfolio

    ISSUU Link

  • Area

    6500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Norbert Tukaj, Lauryna Narkevičiūtė
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Vision of a Nordic Co working
The former bank building has been transformed into a new co-working space located in Vilnius. Together with the client, we developed a vision to reuse the old building complex by transforming the basic structural elements and establishing a co working space with significant shared spaces designed in the art of Hygge.

Scheme
Scheme

Architecture of the former bank building
The prime architectural challenge was to integrate the courtyard building within the street facing building. Therefore, we transformed the entrance structure. Accordingly, the central shared space was designed inside the courtyard and accessed through the gates from the street for pedestrian and car access. The exterior of the courtyard merges with interior through the same material and lighting in and out, thus connecting the courtyard with the interior of the building. The office spaces, therefore, are well connected to the central courtyard. Based on sustainability methods, we responsibly reused details and materials of the former building for new purposes while respectively connecting the old with the new. Thus, we reused the basement for the cozy cafe and the terraces for the user access.

© Lauryna Narkevičiūtė
© Lauryna Narkevičiūtė
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Lauryna Narkevičiūtė
© Lauryna Narkevičiūtė
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Lauryna Narkevičiūtė
© Lauryna Narkevičiūtė
Fourth floor plan
Fourth floor plan
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Hygge in the Interiors
Inside we maintained a substantial part of the former building like the glass structure inside the courtyard, which was transformed into the main lobby with a cafe where each co-working user meets for breakfast or lunch. Additionally, we added a transformable stage for classical music performances and artist expositions. In the interior of the building, we found many signs of the 90‘s, which we were motivated to reclaim and show. In the shared spaces we used the combination of concrete and wood, while in the private office spaces we opened up the engineering and designed dark framed transparent partitions. In the working spaces, each floor has several shared units like functional printing units and kitchenettes with shared space, designed in the Hygge way. On the ground floor, meeting rooms are located and accessible to each user of the space. The workspaces are designed with a great attention to Scandinavian designed furniture and ergonomics.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

DO ARCHITECTS
Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Lithuania
Cite: "B Nordic 26 / DO ARCHITECTS" 24 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896663/b-nordic-26-do-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

