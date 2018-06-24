World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. United Kingdom
  5. LLI Design
  6. Victorian Townhouse / LLI Design

Victorian Townhouse / LLI Design

  • 09:00 - 24 June, 2018
Victorian Townhouse / LLI Design
Victorian Townhouse / LLI Design, Courtesy of LLI Design
Courtesy of LLI Design

Courtesy of LLI Design Courtesy of LLI Design Courtesy of LLI Design Courtesy of LLI Design + 14

Courtesy of LLI Design
Courtesy of LLI Design

Text description provided by the architects. LLI Design have recently completed a total refurbishment of a 3 storey Victorian townhouse on a leafy residential road in Highgate, a desirable residential area of North London.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Our clients wanted to create a warm, comfortable home with modern touches. Although the house was in reasonable condition, the joinery and fittings throughout the house were dated, had been well used and looked tired. Many of the period features had been stripped out and those that remained had not been maximised. The house lacked character and personality although it benefited from ‘good bones’, nicely proportioned rooms, a delightful garden and a handsome exterior.

Courtesy of LLI Design
Courtesy of LLI Design

LLI Design felt that more could be made of the period features, enhancing some and reinstating others to bring out more of the Victorian feel of the property. The brief was to create a warm, comfortable and welcoming home referencing and emphasising the house’s Victorian past as well as adding more contemporary elements to the scheme.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

By subtle changes to the spaces and by adding texture, color and interesting material choices we were able to create a warm, comfortable and welcoming family home. We have achieved a harmonious and calm aesthetic throughout with modern touches within a timeless design.

Courtesy of LLI Design
Courtesy of LLI Design

As with the majority of LLI Design’s projects, the construction, joinery, home automation and landscaping were carried out by our in-house vertically integrated teams - Pegasus Property & Pegasus Automation.

Courtesy of LLI Design
Courtesy of LLI Design

LLI Design
Glass Steel

Cite: "Victorian Townhouse / LLI Design" 24 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896660/victorian-townhouse-lli-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

