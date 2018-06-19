BIG's LEGO House has its own "Block-Buster" Netflix Documentary

The LEGO House by Bjarke Ingels Group now has its own Netflix documentary. Taking viewers on a journey through the conception, design, construction, and opening of the LEGO House, the documentary offers an insight into the challenges faced throughout the process, and the thoughts and reflections of the project’s key contributors, including Bjarke Ingels.

“LEGO House – Home of the Brick” offers the most thorough insight yet into the scheme’s creation, detailing major early construction issues, delays, and (spoiler alert!) the ultimate successful completion of one of the most iconic pieces of architecture created in recent years. The documentary dives into the history of the LEGO brand, the vision, and importance placed on the LEGO House by the company’s directors, and perhaps most interestingly, a series of interviews with Bjarke Ingels in which he reflects on the role of LEGO in the development of his own career.

Completed in 2017 in Billund, Denmark, the LEGO House brought the toy scale of the classic LEGO brick to a human scale with exhibition spaces and public squares. The 130,000-square-foot (12,000-square-meter) scheme is home to a color-coded system of experience zones, as well as three restaurants, a LEGO Store, a conference center and a 2,000-square-meter public space known as the LEGO Square.

The documentary is available to Netflix subscribers here, location-dependent.