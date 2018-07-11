House Around a Tree / Espacio EMA

+ 13

Architects Espacio EMA

Location Mazamitla, Mexico

Architects in charge Carlos M. Hernandez, Alessandra Cireddu

Construction Carlos Hernandez Bonilla

Area 135.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photography Patricia Hernandez

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the Sierra de Mazamitla, 120 km from the city of Guadalajara, in a narrow and stretched parcel with a considerable slope whose peculiarity is a middle-aged pine as a leading element. The project was born through respecting the pine as an articulating part of the house.

An introverted linear house of 6 meters wide by 20 meters long that closes towards the street, and opens completely towards the landscape through a cantilevered terrace throughout the house. Taking advantage of the natural elements of the site, stone walls were made to confine the project and welcome from the street. The main entrance is a solid wooden door 2 meters wide by 3 meters high, which opens directly on the spatial void generated by the pine.

The gable roof evokes the geometry of the traditional houses of the region, which is trimmed by a void which contains the pine. The natural location of the pine divides the house into 2 areas: the first one on the east side where the main room with bathroom and dressing room is located and separated from the rest of the house; the second one on the west side where we find the public areas, two bedrooms and a wooden volume containing the wet areas (laundry, half bath and full bathroom) that breaks with the constant linearity of the project both inside and outside.