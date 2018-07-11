World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Espacio EMA
  6. 2017
  7. House Around a Tree / Espacio EMA

House Around a Tree / Espacio EMA

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Around a Tree / Espacio EMA
Save this picture!
House Around a Tree / Espacio EMA, © Patricia Hernandez
© Patricia Hernandez

© Patricia Hernandez © Patricia Hernandez © Patricia Hernandez © Patricia Hernandez + 13

  • Architects

    Espacio EMA

  • Location

    Mazamitla, Mexico

  • Architects in charge

    Carlos M. Hernandez, Alessandra Cireddu

  • Construction

    Carlos Hernandez Bonilla

  • Area

    135.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Patricia Hernandez
Save this picture!
© Patricia Hernandez
© Patricia Hernandez

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the Sierra de Mazamitla, 120 km from the city of Guadalajara, in a narrow and stretched parcel with a considerable slope whose peculiarity is a middle-aged pine as a leading element. The project was born through respecting the pine as an articulating part of the house.

Save this picture!
© Patricia Hernandez
© Patricia Hernandez

An introverted linear house of 6 meters wide by 20 meters long that closes towards the street, and opens completely towards the landscape through a cantilevered terrace throughout the house. Taking advantage of the natural elements of the site, stone walls were made to confine the project and welcome from the street. The main entrance is a solid wooden door 2 meters wide by 3 meters high, which opens directly on the spatial void generated by the pine.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Patricia Hernandez
© Patricia Hernandez
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The gable roof evokes the geometry of the traditional houses of the region, which is trimmed by a void which contains the pine. The natural location of the pine divides the house into 2 areas: the first one on the east side where the main room with bathroom and dressing room is located and separated from the rest of the house; the second one on the west side where we find the public areas, two bedrooms and a wooden volume containing the wet areas (laundry, half bath and full bathroom) that breaks with the constant linearity of the project both inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Patricia Hernandez
© Patricia Hernandez

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Espacio EMA
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "House Around a Tree / Espacio EMA" [Casa alrededor de un pino / Espacio EMA] 11 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896636/house-around-a-tree-espacio-ema/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »