Pre-Announcement: International Tender For the Architectural Design of Qianhai International Financial Exchange Center

Save this picture! Courtesy of Shenzhen Qianhai Development & Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

The Overall Planning for the Development of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone was approved by the State Council in 2010. The Planning defines Qianhai as an innovative cooperation demonstration zone for Guangdong-Hong Kong modern service industry.

As a strategic platform for the new era of changes and open policies, Qianhai was created and planned by General Secretary Xi Jinping in person. A cooperation demonstration zone of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, as well as a new city center will be constructed with high standards, basing on the motto “relying on Hong Kong, serving the Mainland, and facing the world”.

Following the work arrangements of Shenzhen Government, the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, the Urban Planning, Land & Resources Commission of Shenzhen Municipality and Transport Commission of Shenzhen Municipality, three parties together have completed the compilation of the Planning for Qianhai New Urban Center. The proposed Planning is aimed to build a world-class bay-area “living room”, by centrally constructing international and regional public facilities step by step. The “living room” is a group of landmark public buildings at high standards.

To implement the planning, Qianhai International Financial Exchange Center (tentative name) which is located in Unit 1, Guiwan Area of Qianhai is planned to be constructed. Its architectural concept design work will begin in the near future. We hereby make a pre-announcement on the global wide tender for this project. Locally or internationally well-known design consultancies that are interested in this project, are highly welcomed to contact us for further information, including the work scope, work phases, work period, mode, etc.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Shenzhen Qianhai Development & Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

I. Project Overview

1. Location: Plot 01-01-01 and 01-01-02 and Adjacent West Plot, Unit 1, Guiwan Area, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, Shenzhen City

2. Land area: Tentatively 51,000 m2

3. Floor area: Tentatively 130,000m2, including around 80,000m2 for the conference center and around 50,000m2 for the hotel of five-star standard

4. Positioning: The first international conference center in Qianhai. The venue for multilateral summits of heads of states. Aiming to serve the government, public institutions, enterprises, and associations, etc. A complex conference venue with conferencing as the main function and other functions such as catering, banquet holding, hotel accommodation, quality product exhibition, new product launching, and festival activity holding.

II. Tender Arrangement

Time: The international tender is scheduled to be started in mid to late of July

Platform: Official website of Shenzhen Construction Engineering Trade Service Center (http://www.szjs.gov.cn/jsjy/, please register in advance)

Qualification: Domestic and overseas well-known design consultancies with experience in similar projects

III. Contact Information

Host: Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen

Organizer: Shenzhen Qianhai Development & Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

Address: Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation Center, Menghai Avenue, Qianhai Cooperation Zone, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China

Contacts:

Ms. Fu, Ms. Wei, and Ms. Chen

Tel: +86 0755 8898-2331/+86 134-8075-7612

Tel: +86 0755 3666-7520/+86 150-7129-0629

Email: fuxian@qhholding.com / chenmh@qhholding.com

Special remarks: The final information is subject to the tender announcement/tender document released by the tender organizer.

From the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen.