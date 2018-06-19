Seduction Pavilion: Call for Entries

YAC – Young Architects Competitions – and the Foundation Fashion Research Italy – in cooperation with the Cineteca di Bologna - launch “Seduction Pavilion”, an architectural competition to design and realize an installation that will became a real landmark of an exhibition that the Foundation is going to dedicate to the endless beauty of aspiring female celebrities and pin-ups. A cash prize of € 10,000 + realization of the 1st prize project will be awarded to winners selected by a well-renowned jury made of, among the others, Patricia Urquiola (Studio Urquiola), Fabio Novembre (Studio Fabio Novembre), Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli (OMA), Claudio Silvestrin (Claudio Silvestrin Architects)

BRIEF

Refinery, elegance and seduction. The female universe has always been a sacred horizon, a mysterious threshold that has been inspiring a wide range of expressions of human culture. For women the first simulacra were sculpted by human hands, for women the Caryatids of the Acropolis of Athens were created. The sensuality captured by the ancient oral tradition of the Aeneid and the Old Testament is the female sensuality.

The characters of the woman are countless. They have been dotting the history of humankind in the enduring pursuit of an ever-changing beauty. Cinema and fashion have been celebrating such a bewitching and generating power for decades in an ongoing story of seduction and elegance.

Therefore, the Foundation Fashion Research Italy and the Cineteca di Bologna aim at paying tribute to this female horizon, to this story of beauty and deep dignity. They will do so, by creating an architectural installation. Through a selection of rare photographs, it will describe the forgotten world of failed female stars: enchanting beauties that have almost been part of the Hollywood and Italian star system but never achieved fame.

How to represent the world of aspiring female celebrities and pin-ups? How to express- through architecture- the seducing power of the female universe?

By answering these questions, designers will have the opportunity to pay tribute to the seducing fascination of nameless female stars. They will have the chance to create their own museum installation, which will be in the world a symbol and expression of style and femininity. Moreover, it will redeem the celebrity dream of stars that never achieved fame.

It will be located at the entrance of the Foundation Fashion Research Italy. It will be displayed to the world during the first edition of the Fashion Film Festival curated by the Cineteca di Bologna. The installation will welcome visitors with a story of sensuality and beauty able to connect them to a fragment of one of the most stunning and mysterious mosaics of history: the woman.

JURY

PRIZES

1st PRIZE 5.000 € + REALIZATION

2nd PRIZE 3.000 €

3rd PRIZE 1.000 €

2 GOLD MENTIONS 500 € each

10 HONORABLE MENTIONS

30 FINALISTS

CALENDAR

11/06/2018 “early bird” registration – start

08/07/2018 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “early bird” registration – end

09/07/2018 “standard” registration – start

05/08/2018 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “standard” registration – end

06/08/2018 “late” registration – start

09/09/2018 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “late” registration – end

12/09/2018 (h 12.00 pm – midday - GMT) material submission deadline

