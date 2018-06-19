Bamboo Sunyata / akasha+associates architecture

+ 27

Architects akasha+associates architecture

Location Hoa Binh, Vietnam

Lead Architect Akasa Minh

Area 450.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Akasa Minh

Other Participants Quan Anh Do architect and Hanoi Architectural University students : Long, Huong, Thang, Nam, Dzung, Dat, Ngoc

Client Artist Vu Duc Hieu, director of the MUONG minority museum More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Bamboo is free self-element by mean of anti-manipulation processing and growing up. In Vietnam, the best simple ancient way of connecting them together was deeply figured and commonly transferred by local great masters with a solution of short bamboo stick's joint only.

The length, weight, and form of bamboo are the singularity in comparison with other natural materials in construction and sympathy. Otherwise, from primitive time bamboo preserves a huge inspiration of human creations in both physical and spiritual field.

On the small land property of the unique private museum MUONG minority museum, space for art and performance were built up. The main idea is how to enhance hidden values of bamboo and simple solution of building up by hands, saving a cost cause we have no budget for.

Aspiration from a bamboo ladder, a popular Vietnamese home tool, a flexible skeleton with 3D ladder composition is manipulated as an orchestral bamboo space with a concept: wall plays as an open roof – a primitive solution.

The skylight is another key, it highlights bamboo elements from inside and creates new multiple functions for the whole museum, transforming Vietnam vernacular architecture into contemporary life.

Here, the empty heart-bamboo is creating a new SUNYATA!