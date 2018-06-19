World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Vietnam
  5. akasha+associates architecture
  6. 2015
  Bamboo Sunyata / akasha+associates architecture

Bamboo Sunyata / akasha+associates architecture

  19 June, 2018
Bamboo Sunyata / akasha+associates architecture
© Akasa Minh
© Akasa Minh

  • Other Participants

    Quan Anh Do architect and Hanoi Architectural University students : Long, Huong, Thang, Nam, Dzung, Dat, Ngoc

  • Client

    Artist Vu Duc Hieu, director of the MUONG minority museum
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Akasa Minh
© Akasa Minh

Text description provided by the architects. Bamboo is free self-element by mean of anti-manipulation processing and growing up. In Vietnam, the best simple ancient way of connecting them together was deeply figured and commonly transferred by local great masters with a solution of short bamboo stick's joint only.

© Akasa Minh
© Akasa Minh
Sketch
Sketch

The length, weight, and form of bamboo are the singularity in comparison with other natural materials in construction and sympathy. Otherwise, from primitive time bamboo preserves a huge inspiration of human creations in both physical and spiritual field.

© Akasa Minh
© Akasa Minh

On the small land property of the unique private museum MUONG minority museum, space for art and performance were built up. The main idea is how to enhance hidden values of bamboo and simple solution of building up by hands, saving a cost cause we have no budget for.

Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1

Aspiration from a bamboo ladder, a popular Vietnamese home tool, a flexible skeleton with 3D ladder composition is manipulated as an orchestral bamboo space with a concept: wall plays as an open roof – a primitive solution.

© Akasa Minh
© Akasa Minh

The skylight is another key, it highlights bamboo elements from inside and creates new multiple functions for the whole museum, transforming Vietnam vernacular architecture into contemporary life.
Here, the empty heart-bamboo is creating a new SUNYATA!

© Akasa Minh
© Akasa Minh

Cite: "Bamboo Sunyata / akasha+associates architecture" 19 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896604/bamboo-sunyata-akasha-plus-associates-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

