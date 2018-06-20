World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. MASQ architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Randwick Pavilion / MASQ architecture

Randwick Pavilion / MASQ architecture

  • 17:00 - 20 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Randwick Pavilion / MASQ architecture
Save this picture!
© The Guthrie Project
© The Guthrie Project

© The Guthrie Project © The Guthrie Project © The Guthrie Project © The Guthrie Project + 22

Save this picture!
Randwick Pavilion / MASQ architecture, © The Guthrie Project
© The Guthrie Project

Text description provided by the architects. Our inspiration for the project lay in the established backyard which sat sunken down slightly from the surrounding. The brief was to add a new living room space, kitchen and accompanying dining room. We particularly wanted to have the living room feel very much like a pavilion in the garden, however we saw this as an enclosed and protected space as much as it needed to be connected to the garden. We created a brick wall that enveloped the upper level which was then suspended above glass doors and windows below.

Save this picture!
© The Guthrie Project
© The Guthrie Project

At the northern edge of the space a low level brick ledge forms a seat at the threshold between inside and outside; with the windows fully open the space dissolves while the mass of the brick wall above provides intimacy and controls light into the space. We resisted the temptation of the ubiquitous high level northern windows but favoured the solid wall that rounds the corner gently then peels away from the façade. The wall breaks away becoming a brick screen protecting the glazing to the west whilst accentuating the floating effect of the solid mass further.

Save this picture!
© The Guthrie Project
© The Guthrie Project

Considered as a space that inhabits both inside and outside, the pavilion can be both a place of open interaction or one of repose and protection. 

Save this picture!
West Section
West Section
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Internally the kitchen is located at the rear of the space with an off form concrete box gutter expressed internally as the division between kitchen and living room. Above is a narrow slotted window framed in steel that provides a glimpse of foliage beyond but more importantly brings in light deep into the space. From here the ceiling slopes upwards to the north creating the large volume of the living room. 

Save this picture!
© The Guthrie Project
© The Guthrie Project

The material palate is restrained to respond to the budget; natural and white painted brickwork, dark granite floors and off form concrete, reflect a simple and honest application of the materials integral to the ideas behind the project.

Save this picture!
© The Guthrie Project
© The Guthrie Project

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Randwick Pavilion / MASQ architecture" 20 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896581/randwick-pavilion-masq-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »