  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. A4estudio
  6. 2017
  House in the Lake / A4estudio

House in the Lake / A4estudio

  13:00 - 19 June, 2018
House in the Lake / A4estudio
House in the Lake / A4estudio, Cortesía de A4estudio
Cortesía de A4estudio

Cortesía de A4estudio

  • Collaborators

    Roberto Piña, Luciano Moro

  • Construction

    Spagni: Ingeniería y construcción

  • Structural Calculation

    Alberto Catañy

  • Technical Direction

    A4estudio

  • Construction management

    Alejandro Crosa
Cortesía de A4estudio
Cortesía de A4estudio

Text description provided by the architects. The house is locate in Manantiales at two kilometers of the beach in a private neighborhood with views at the white lagoon. To the terrain of 60 meters front and 90 meters long is access for the ground part rising up more than nine meters in all your longitudinal develop in an approximate 10% slope.

Cortesía de A4estudio
Cortesía de A4estudio
Scheme 01
Scheme 01
Cortesía de A4estudio
Cortesía de A4estudio

Thought like a weekend house, two conditions presented like the most determinant, the first get an exterior space that articulate the activities at fresh air but that keep control visual relation respect the neighbors and allow direct visuals to lagoon and tajamares. The second, organize the program getting independences and privacies between the visitants, as well as open the possibility to make more efficient use of the resources integrating or not spaces according to number of people.

Cortesía de A4estudio
Cortesía de A4estudio
Basement floor plan
Basement floor plan
Cortesía de A4estudio
Cortesía de A4estudio

The project implants in the high part of terrain (getting a complete opening of house to the best visuals) over a basement that resolve the relation of project with the natural slope and organize all the access, wine cellar, playroom, plant room and stores.

Cortesía de A4estudio
Cortesía de A4estudio
Sections
Sections
Cortesía de A4estudio
Cortesía de A4estudio

Over this basement the house is organize in independent pavilions binds for a transversal gallery. In the south extreme the first pavilion organize the public spaces (living room, dining room, kitchen, gallery and services), in the north extreme, the second, organize the intimate spaces for the visitants (bedrooms), finally in center and one level above to the others, the third pavilion organize a big suite with gym for the owners house.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The piscina acquires an entity comparable with the rest of pavilions and conquest the view toward under terrain finish to define a big space of exterior relations confined as much as the extreme pavilions as the transversal gallery of connection even getting protection of eventual breezes, wanted privacy with respect to the neighbors and a total opening to the landscape.

Cite: "House in the Lake / A4estudio" [Casa en la Laguna / A4estudio] 19 Jun 2018. ArchDaily.

