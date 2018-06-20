World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Ralph Germann architectes
  6. 2017
  7. House MW / Ralph Germann architectes

House MW / Ralph Germann architectes

  • 09:00 - 20 June, 2018
House MW / Ralph Germann architectes
House MW / Ralph Germann architectes, © Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

© Lionel Henriod © Lionel Henriod © Lionel Henriod © Lionel Henriod + 24

© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

Text description provided by the architects. Ralph Germann architectes designed the house MW for a couple with one child who wanted a house with all main rooms overlooking the Lake Joux. The clients other wish was to build a modern house within a reasonable budget.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The architects used a prefabricated timber construction system for the facades and gables. These elements were built directly in the workshop, being later transported on-site. The "skeleton" of the house was made of concrete. The prefabricated wooden facades were then attached to the interior concrete structure. All facades of the house are made of a spruce structure which is filled with fiberglass insulation and then covered with spruce boards. Spruce trees are native to the area.

© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

By using this building method the architects could keep costs down while reducing construction time and environmental impact.

© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

Ralph Germann architectes also designed the indoor tables, shelves, and cabinets using birch veneer, and  the indoor and outdoor dining tables from solid larch.

© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod
Section B
Section B
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
Cite: "House MW / Ralph Germann architectes" 20 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896576/house-mw-ralph-germann-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

