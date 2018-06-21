World
i

i

i

i

i

  Bugatti House / A4estudio

Bugatti House / A4estudio

  09:00 - 21 June, 2018
Bugatti House / A4estudio
Bugatti House / A4estudio, © Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. The house’s locate in a private neighborhood to west of Mendoza city in direct relation with piedmont and far views to the city. The terrain of 20 meters front and 50 meters long has exit at two streets to north and south.

© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Scheme 01 / Axonometric
Scheme 01 / Axonometric
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

The most determinant at the moment to define project was the program, the family is constitute for a marriage with one daughter, who is single mother, has difficulties to walk and in turn twins of five years old.

© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

It was decided to organize the house by pavilions, these could be integrate or keep like independents according to different scenes of diary life. A first pavilion would resolve common life of all members organizing main living room, dining room, kitchen, services and wine cellar. A second pavilion would accommodate at marriage organizing even that a main bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, an additional space that would allow autonomy moments respect the rest of house with a small living and an office.

© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

The third pavilion would accommodate mother and her two kids organizing three suites and a living room/playroom. These three pavilions are connected by a central space that integrates, being at the same time the access hall house and connecting with a gallery and the exterior garden. Through this space three pavilions are integrate or close allowing different interactions. Finally a fourth pavilion resolve with an independent access asado place and garage.

© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Sections
Sections
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Once considered lateral distances and with neighborhood imposition of develop leaning roofs, defined one piece that with cloisters typology show your higher height to exterior perimeter and your smaller height to center. Over this piece started operations of subtraction to get the different pavilions, access yard, main garden and intermediate yard.

© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

A concrete’s basement resolve the existent 90 centimeters slope between both streets getting a continuous and level relations stratum to make easier the movements into the house and giving possibility to the transit of a wheelchair.

© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Over this basement the constructive logic was define an exterior perimeter of double isolated wall of brick in sight of 4,85 meters of height drilled with windows, over this be supported a metal structure covered with black corrugated sheet in the exterior and black dyeing wood in the interior that conform both, roof and vertical interior coating of 3 meters height.

© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

The corners are resolve following the logic of converges roofs also producing the access premise. The project is complete with a wine cellar in the underground and a small exterior bay window from which you can contemplate the mountain range and distant views to the city.

