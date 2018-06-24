World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Most Innovative Parking Structures From Around the World

The Most Innovative Parking Structures From Around the World

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Most Innovative Parking Structures From Around the World
Save this picture!
The Most Innovative Parking Structures From Around the World , Courtesy of looking4.com
Courtesy of looking4.com

The parking garage: a loveless structure as necessary as it is unpopular. It can be easy for the architecture to reflect the unfancied nature, but sometimes, amidst all the mediocrity, beautiful design shines through.

Airport parking site Looking4.com has relaunched their award for the World’s Coolest Car Park, first published in 2013, that showcases some of the most innovative parking structures from around the world. Below is the 10 building shortlist—which one do you think deserves to take home the award?

© jean yves raffort © Lieven Van Landschoot Courtesy of looking4.com Courtesy of looking4.com + 17

Project descriptions via looking4.com:

Brisbane Airport Kinetic Parking (Australia)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of looking4.com
Courtesy of looking4.com

Designed by American artist Ned Kahn, this eight-story car park’s exterior is made up of 118,000 suspended aluminum panels which appear to ripple as the wind hits it. The innovative design also provides natural ventilation for the interior.

Victoria Gate Multi Storey (Leeds, UK)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of looking4.com
Courtesy of looking4.com

The vibrant, urban multi-story car park is found at Leeds’ £165m Victoria Gate shopping center and takes architectural inspiration from the city’s history. The twisted aluminum fin cladding creates a diagrid pattern emphasized by the shadows generated.

Garagenatelier Car Park (Herdern, Switzerland)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of looking4.com
Courtesy of looking4.com

This exclusive car park, designed by Swiss company Peter Kunz Architects, only has enough space for just eight vehicles. The beton cubes are embedded into the sloping mountainside, creating a juxtaposition of nature and the geometric concrete structures.

Cliniques Universitaires Saint Luc (Belgium)

Save this picture!
© Lieven Van Landschoot
© Lieven Van Landschoot

Made from natural materials the car park is designed to be as welcoming as possible for visitors to the nearby hospital. The ‘canyon-wall’ provides an abundance of light, even on the underground floors plus natural ventilation for its 985 cars.

AZ Sint-Lucas Car Park (Ghent, Belgium)

Save this picture!
© Dennis de Smet
© Dennis de Smet

This open-design car park is distributed over the space of two buildings, each surrounded in white metal balustrades with thousands of small geometric perforations. Exclusively native flowers on different levels help to brighten the space.

Quick Parking Morelli Car Park (Naples, Italy)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of gruppomade.com
Courtesy of gruppomade.com

Located in the center of Naples, close to the main tourist attractions, the car park built inside an existing cave with a historic tunnel that connects 2 different parts of the city. The car park is built across seven levels and accessed via three tunnels.

2KM3 at Saint Gervais (Mont Blanc, France)

Save this picture!
© jean yves raffort
© jean yves raffort

An underground car park with an eye-catching difference, 2KM3 is dedicated to urban contemporary art. Its name acts as an abbreviation of the measurement of wall/ceiling space given to a dozen international artists to decorate in their own unique styles (2,000m³).

Sinking Ship Multi Storey (Seattle, USA)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of looking4.com
Courtesy of looking4.com

The unique shape of this multi-story car park, with decks sloping in the opposite direction to the hill, gives it the name ‘Sinking Ship’. The four-floor garage was part of a neighborhood redesign in the '60s, standing in front of the Smith Tower and former Seattle Hotel.

RAI Convention Centre (Amsterdam)

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linder
© Jannes Linder

With a capacity of 1,000 cars, the building also doubles as a flexible space for conventions and exhibitions. A pair of 30-meter spiraling ramps with blue LEDs around the curved edges light up the building with an eye-catching, helix-shaped entrance and exit.

Al Jahra Court Automatic Parking (Kuwait)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of looking4.com
Courtesy of looking4.com

With 2,314 spaces, this car park holds a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Automated Parking Facility’. The bays designed by Robotic Parking Systems Inc. save over 3 times the space of a normal car park, with a car retrieval time of approx 177 seconds.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Tom Dobbins
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Tom Dobbins. "The Most Innovative Parking Structures From Around the World " 24 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896569/the-most-innovative-parking-structures-from-around-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »