Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art Is Burning Again

For the second time in 4 years, Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art Building is ablaze. The BBC reports that the fire began at 23:00 BST and it has engulfed a large portion of the building. Thankfully no casualites have been reported, but one eye-witness said the building is ”going up like a tinderbox.”
Glasgow School of Art is on fire again #Glasgowschoolofart #gsafire @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/IKalsFICIR— Banpo & Monkey (@Banpo_Monkey) June 15, 2018
