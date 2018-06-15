Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art Is Burning Again

For the second time in 4 years, Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art Building is ablaze. The BBC reports that the fire began at 23:00 BST and it has engulfed a large portion of the building. Thankfully no casualites have been reported, but one eye-witness said the building is ”going up like a tinderbox.”

For more information see the BBC and The Guardian.

We will continue to update as more news comes in.

Read our coverage of the 2014 blaze here:

Fire Breaks Out at Glasgow School of Art

Cause Of Glasgow's Mackintosh School Of Art Fire Revealed