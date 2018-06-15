World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art Is Burning Again

Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art Is Burning Again

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art Is Burning Again
Save this picture!
Image <a href='https://twitter.com/81Rocco/status/1007755133336346626'>via Twitter user @81Rocco</a>
Image via Twitter user @81Rocco

For the second time in 4 years, Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art Building is ablaze. The BBC reports that the fire began at 23:00 BST and it has engulfed a large portion of the building. Thankfully no casualites have been reported, but one eye-witness said the building is ”going up like a tinderbox.”

For more information see the BBC and The Guardian.

We will continue to update as more news comes in.

Read our coverage of the 2014 blaze here:

Fire Breaks Out at Glasgow School of Art

Cause Of Glasgow's Mackintosh School Of Art Fire Revealed

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art Is Burning Again" 15 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896545/charles-rennie-mackintoshs-glasgow-school-of-art-is-burning-again/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »