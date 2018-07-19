World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Chapel
  Italy
  Flores & Prats
  2018
  The Morning Chapel / Flores & Prats

The Morning Chapel / Flores & Prats

The Morning Chapel / Flores & Prats
The Morning Chapel / Flores & Prats, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula

  • Architects

    Flores & Prats

  • Location

    San Giorgio Maggiore Island, Venice, Italy

  • Author Architects

    Ricardo Flores y Eva Prats

  • Design Team

    Nina Andreatta, Inès Martinel and Jorge Casajús

  • Area

    22.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Adrià Goula

  • Dirección de Obra

    Ricardo Flores y Eva Prats, con los arquitectos locales Francesco Magnani y Traudy Pelzel
    More Specs
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. An island.
To be on an island and then inside a garden, allows a state of being where one's mind can drift to a peaceful place of reflection. The garden in San Giorgio has a fan structure of walks, starting from Palladio's Cloister towards the Lagoon. The Morning Chapel is along one of these long paths, and sits right before this walking line meets the water.

Site Plan
Site Plan
Drawing 1
Drawing 1
Drawing 5
Drawing 5

The forest.
The chapel is presented as a wall parallel to the path. This wall has a door, offering the option to step aside from the common route and move into the forest, abandoning the known destiny offered by these lineal paths in favor of the unknown, at risk of disorientation. The chapel becomes a door to the forest, to the grander entity to which it belongs: a natural dome made out of the adjacency of tree branches. The fragmentary condition of the chapel is thus complemented by the pine forest, and borrows its natural qualities from the trees in it: the smell, the fresh air, the noises and the light. Both elements, built and vegetal, form a natural clearance that embraces the visitor and creates a place to stay. It is a change of rhythm, a change of breath.

Drawing 8
Drawing 8
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Drawing 6
Drawing 6

Early morning.
The chosen site is at the eastern part of the island, where the morning starts and the chapel can catch the first sun of the day. This chapel is an early morning place, where the first sunlight becomes visible through a ray of light that trespasses a circular hole in its wall. The Morning Chapel, catching the sunlight on its walls, and the island forest, a continuous canopy in darkness, together establish a quiet place, an invitation to sit alone or in a group.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Compactness.
The chapel is thought of as an excavation in a wall, a chamber in its thickness opened to one side, containing levels and light, a place to sit protected from the sun and the rain. It is a compact construction with a continuous surface, to avoid expressing its building details, favoring instead its solid, primitive aspect. This antique condition of its form and finishing makes it something in between a forgotten fragment from a previous construction and an open chapel from the beginning. It moves between memories of the ruins at Villa Adriana to the open
chapels of Latin-America.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Meeting.
Once there, one is confronted with the same end that the lineal walk was leading to. The difference is that The Morning Chapel builds another perspective and a meeting place. Its open condition welcomes all kinds of visitors this side of Venice, not imposing a precise meeting position but allowing a variation of encounters. Sitting in this place there is a double focus of attention: one towards the edge of the island and the Lagoon; the other at the casual nature of
people meeting around, all having arrived there due to magnetism of the Venice Biennale, sharing a common curiosity, a coincidence to celebrate.

Drawing 4
Drawing 4
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

About this office
Flores & Prats
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Italy
Cite: "The Morning Chapel / Flores & Prats" [La Capilla de la Mañana / Flores & Prats] 19 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

