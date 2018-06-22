World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Kollhoff & Pols architecten
  6. 2017
  Zuidblok / Kollhoff & Pols architecten

Zuidblok / Kollhoff & Pols architecten

  05:00 - 22 June, 2018
Zuidblok / Kollhoff & Pols architecten
Zuidblok / Kollhoff & Pols architecten, © Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

© MWA Hart Nibbrig © MWA Hart Nibbrig © Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer + 17

  • Contributors

    Daan Brolsma, Willem Bos, Jan Beelen, Elmar Koers

  • Urban planner

    West8 (Edzo Bindels), Rotterdam

  • Contractor

    Vink Bouw, Nieuwkoop

  • Structural Engineer

    Pieters Bouwtechniek, Amsterdam

  • Building services consultant

    DGMR, Den Haag; Techniplan, Rotterdam

  • Construction management

    IQNN Vastgoed, Den Haag

  • Interior designer

    MBDS, London (hotel); Ninetynine, Amsterdam (proeflokaal)

  • Landscape architect

    Copijn, Utrecht

  • Area including parking garage

    12500.0 m2

  • Area excluding parking garage

    5400.0 m2

  • Client

    IQNN Vastgoed, Den Haag; Vink Bouw, Nieuwkoop
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

Text description provided by the architects. The canopy with impressive overhang (a 16-metre cantilever supporting two floors) is the most eye-catching feature of the Zuidblok building on Amsterdam’s Stadionplein. The cantilever was originally proposed by OMA as a spatial solution to the impasse between the city council and local residents over whether or not to build on the square. The overhang has the merit of retaining the desired sight lines on the square while also giving locals a covered public space.

© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The floating canopy is out of character for Kollhoff Architecten, who see architecture as an expression of weight and stability. Here faux buttresses have been used to lend the structure a visual sense of weight and solidity. This in turn serves to emphasize the play of sight lines around the block. Zuidblok houses a broad-ranging culinary programme. It is a hotel and wine bar, café-restaurant and culinary training centre all in one. There are flexible workspaces and spaces for hire for parties and conferences.

Drawing 01
Drawing 01
North elevation steel construction 01
North elevation steel construction 01

The staircase between the restaurant and the training kitchen, running the full length of the car park ramp, doubles as a spacious, comfortable seating area. The roof garden, centrally located among the hotel apartments and visible from the square, is part of the concept: seasonal vegetables and herbs are grown here. The two parking ticket booths designed by Jan Wils as part of the Olympic Stadium ensemble, have been rebuilt by Kollhoff. Instead of selling tickets for the car park, they are now coffee bar and ice cream shop respectively. Nowadays, cars park underneath the building.

© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

About this office
Kollhoff & Pols architecten
Office

Cite: "Zuidblok / Kollhoff & Pols architecten" 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896533/zuidblok-kollhoff-and-pols-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

