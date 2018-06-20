World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Thailand
  5. onion
  6. 2018
  7. SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort / onion

SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort / onion

  • 00:00 - 20 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort / onion
Save this picture!
SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort / onion, © Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya

© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya © Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya © Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya © Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya + 60

Save this picture!
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya

Text description provided by the architects. Sala Samui Chaweng Beach Resort has a panoramic view of Chaweng Beach on Thailand’s third largest island. Ko Samui lies in the Gulf of Thailand off the east coast of Surat Thani Province. It is known for its palm-fringed beaches, coconut groves, crystal clear sea, mountainous rainforest, luxury resorts and spas. It has a domestic and international airport. Travelers stop over at Chaweng Beach before joining the Full Moon Party on Ko Pha Ngan.

Save this picture!
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya

Onion started designing 138-room Sala Samui Chaweng Beach Resort 5 years ago in the scopes of architecture, interior, hardscape including decks and swimming pools, furniture, lighting and object designs. In January 2018, the 52-room beachfront phase was opened for Sala’s guests. Every room has a private swimming pool and the sea view. There are 2-Bedroom Presidential Pool Villa next to the beach, framed the view by the old Banyan Trees, 4-Pool Villas and the rest of the guest rooms are in the 3-storey building. Each room is different. On the first floor, Garden Pool Suites have the swimming pool on the rear. On the second and the third floors, Balcony Pool Suites have private swimming pool rooms on the balconies overlooking the central beachfront courtyard. The third floor also has the 1-Bedroom Pool Suites facing the ocean. On the opposite side of the Chaweng Beach Road, the 85-room roadside phase of Sala Samui is expected to be finished in December 2018. 

Save this picture!
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
Save this picture!
Master Layout
Master Layout
Save this picture!
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya

Onion’s design direction comes from an observation that our perceptions of the moon change every night, even if the source of light remains the same. Full moon is the time when we see the moon. Black moon is the period when we see no moon. Crescent moon is in the space in between. Everything at Sala Samui Chaweng Beach Resort is designed to enhance a sequence of light, shade and shadow.

Save this picture!
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya

The design process starts by these two questions: what Sala’s guests would like to see and how they would like to live when they stay at Chaweng Beach. Onion decides to leave a maximum open air space next to the beach. This courtyard functions like a bright living room. There is no attempt to control the circulation. Guests are free to walk around in whatever direction they want. The circle is right for this purpose. Daybeds and umbrellas around the circular swimming pools have no direction. There is no particular spot to enter the swimming pool. Guests may sit, walk and lie down at any part of its perimeter wherever the water level is for their posture. The swimming pool’s floors gradually slant to the niche wall. Each niche fits the human scale for a reason of privacy. At night, lighting design mimics an ambience of full moon in the water. Onion also add the white swim rings, named Onion Ring, as a friendly gesture.

Save this picture!
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya

Nothing blocks the sea view is an exclusive experience for Sala’s guests. From the largest exterior courtyard to the smallest interior space of every room, the ocean is a most picturesque scenery. Even at the lobby, one can see the sea right away. This is how we perceive the sense of luxury. Luxury is not about what we build; rather, it is about the space that we decided not to build. Leaving the 70x40 square meters beachfront courtyard towards the East in this sense is a luxury. 

Save this picture!
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya

The continuous long and flat facade of the beachfront building is painted in white colour. That is to highlight the crescent shadows of the precast concrete walls. At least 7 different curves are layered from the building envelops to the interior spaces. Each curved wall separates each activity such as swimming, bathing and sleeping. Moving shadows make each room different. A most complex shades of grey often appear in the private swimming pool rooms. These spaces are painted by the shadows of stripe and oval shading devices, overlaid on the curved wall and its crescent shadow. 

Save this picture!
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya

Onion works with local materials and everyday life objects. What makes the ordinary things appeared special are the modes of arrangement and the inventions of new forms. Bamboo blinders are used as the lobby’s ceiling. Triangular pillows are scaled down and reshaped to fit our spaces. The patterns of rattan lamps are redesigned so that the light of each lamps would appear different. Coconut shells are used as lamps and other decorative elements such as table legs. Onion does not design too many objects for Sala Samui Chaweng Beach Resort. Each object is thought of with care. 

Save this picture!
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya
© Wworkspace , Wison Tungthunya

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Thailand
Cite: "SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort / onion" 20 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896532/sala-samui-chaweng-beach-resort-onion/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »