Atelier Zarate / OC4 Constructores

Architects OC4 Constructores

Location Av. 37 Poniente No. 705 Interior 7 Colonia Gabriel Pastor 1era Sección 72420 Puebla, Puebla, Mexico

Architects in Charge Juan José Orta Montes, Juan José Orta Cabrera

Collaborating Architects Sandra Vivanco, Andres Archundia, Marizol Moreno, Leorlyne Shankey, Mariana Ruiz

Site Area 738.00 m2

Area 594.35 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Patrick López Jaimes

Text description provided by the architects. The guiding idea of the project arises from the specific need of the chef Fernando Zarate to create a place to host his cooking studio in which to experiment with ingredients, techniques and technology to present his guests with unique dishes.

El Atelier was designed over a construction site that was originally a household then adapted to become a breakfast diner. The current project kept a good number of the existing spaces; the new architectonic concept was approached by conceiving the users of the place immersed into the dining experience as a whole. Each corner of the site has a purpose and provides the guests with a personal and exclusive experience of the place.

This experiencing approach defines the place and design; those aspects give a first glance and create the prefect preamble for the user. The neutral colors intend to transmit a sensation of simplicity and elegance at the same time, wood breaks with the coldness of the space by giving it a warming touch while the green accents reflected by the peaceful water become witnesses of each moment.

The simplicity of the structure and the walls of the place, make allegory of the dinnerware where dishes are served, while state of the art engineering technology such as the automation of some of the systems and top of the notch equipment are imperceptible to the users, those elements are the ingredients which make the project breathe and come to life.

