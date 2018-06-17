Small Cafe Designs: 20 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section
The interior design of a coffee shop can make-or-break an establishment. With an inviting design, you can transform drinking a simple cup of coffee into a wonderful experience. However, when you only have a few square meters and various machines and properties to distribute, finding an efficient configuration is not easy.
To help you make better use of small spaces, below we have gathered a selection of 20 small cafe projects alongside their design drawings.
Cite: María Francisca González. "Small Cafe Designs: 20 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section" [Cafeterías pequeñas: 20 proyectos de diseño de interior y sus planimetrías] 17 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896529/small-cafe-designs-20-aspirational-examples-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884