  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Small Cafe Designs: 20 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section

Small Cafe Designs: 20 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section

Save this picture!
Small Cafe Designs: 20 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section, © Yu Cheng
© Yu Cheng

The interior design of a coffee shop can make-or-break an establishment. With an inviting design, you can transform drinking a simple cup of coffee into a wonderful experience. However, when you only have a few square meters and various machines and properties to distribute, finding an efficient configuration is not easy.

To help you make better use of small spaces, below we have gathered a selection of 20 small cafe projects alongside their design drawings.

Cortesía de xm3 Cortesía de Andrés Jaque Cortesía de Office AIO Cortesía de I Like Design Studio + 59

12,000 Pink-Painted Wooden Sticks / Ideo arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ideo arquitectura
Cortesía de Ideo arquitectura
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ideo arquitectura
Cortesía de Ideo arquitectura

Black Drop Coffee Shop / ark4lab of Architecture

Save this picture!
© studiovd.gr
© studiovd.gr
Save this picture!
Cortesía de ark4lab of Architecture
Cortesía de ark4lab of Architecture

Jury / Biasol

 

Save this picture!
© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Biasol
Cortesía de Biasol
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Biasol
Cortesía de Biasol

DALLAH / Associated Architects Partnership

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership
Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership
Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership

Proti Proudu Bistro / Mimosa architekti

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mimosa architekti
Cortesía de Mimosa architekti
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mimosa architekti
Cortesía de Mimosa architekti

Fumi / Alberto Caiola

 

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alberto Caiola
Cortesía de Alberto Caiola

U Coppu / Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis

Espresso Embassy / sporaarchitects

Save this picture!
© Danyi Balázs
© Danyi Balázs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de sporaarchitects
Cortesía de sporaarchitects
Save this picture!
Cortesía de sporaarchitects
Cortesía de sporaarchitects

Big Small Coffee + B&B / Office AIO

Save this picture!
© Yu Cheng
© Yu Cheng
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Office AIO
Cortesía de Office AIO
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Office AIO
Cortesía de Office AIO

zmianatematu / xm3

Save this picture!
© Paulina Sasinowska (smileUPyourself), Mateusz Wójcicki
© Paulina Sasinowska (smileUPyourself), Mateusz Wójcicki
Save this picture!
Cortesía de xm3
Cortesía de xm3
Save this picture!
Cortesía de xm3
Cortesía de xm3

OJALÁ / Andrés Jaque

Save this picture!
© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Andrés Jaque
Cortesía de Andrés Jaque
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Andrés Jaque
Cortesía de Andrés Jaque

El Moro / Cadena Concept Design

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Cadena Concept Design
Cortesía de Cadena Concept Design
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Cadena Concept Design
Cortesía de Cadena Concept Design

To Tsai Tea Room / Georges Batzios Architects

 

Save this picture!
© Konstantinos Kontos
© Konstantinos Kontos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects
Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects
Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects

Estação Ciência Cafe / Una Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos

Invisible Coffee Room / I Like Design Studio

 

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Cortesía de I Like Design Studio
Cortesía de I Like Design Studio
Save this picture!
Cortesía de I Like Design Studio
Cortesía de I Like Design Studio

Verdin / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Be.Re / Filippo Bombace

Save this picture!
© Serena Eller Vanicher
© Serena Eller Vanicher
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Filippo Bombace
Cortesía de Filippo Bombace
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Filippo Bombace
Cortesía de Filippo Bombace

The Platform / Lukstudio

 

Save this picture!
© Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lukstudio
Cortesía de Lukstudio

Oop Coffee / PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Castro
© Gabriel Castro

Save this picture!
Cortesía de PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia
Cortesía de PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia
Save this picture!
Cortesía de PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia
Cortesía de PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia

Chimney Café / GOA

 

Save this picture!
© Lu Hengzhong
© Lu Hengzhong
Save this picture!
Cortesía de GOA
Cortesía de GOA
Save this picture!
Cortesía de GOA
Cortesía de GOA

View the complete gallery

