World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

  • 05:00 - 22 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Save this picture!
Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects, Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects + 23

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The existing apartment and commercial building dating from 1900 was part of a protected building ensemble situated in the city center. The task was to converse this building. During an extensive analysis of said building’s structure, planners determined that the historical structure was in a poor state.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

The committee for urban design and the committee of preservation of historical buildings in the county agreed that a new building is the appropriate solution.

The design was based on the idea that the new building should continue to be part of the existing ensemble, which was a set of three attached houses.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

The characteristics of the ensemble is the horizontal arrangement, the sectioning into three parts; base, middle and roof section and the mural openings in the façade with standing window formats. The typologies were included and interpreted in a contemporary fashion. The structuring of the building happens through outward shifted offsets.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

The façade made of insulation concrete, a material of one substance only, offers a constructive analogy toward the existing buildings. Untreated timber windows and slender pull out blinds complement this reserved, high quality and noble appearance.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

The lower ground which receives light via skylights, and the ground floor will be used for gastronomy. The upper floors can easily be sectioned and will therefore be used for commercial purposes. The top floors contain two apartments.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Switzerland
Cite: "Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects" 22 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896526/bahnhofstrasse-aarau-building-refurbishment-gautschi-lenzin-schenker-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »