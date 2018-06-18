World
i

i

i

i

i

  InOut House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento

InOut House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento

  • 15:00 - 18 June, 2018
InOut House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento
InOut House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento, © André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa
Text description provided by the architects. The residence was built on a flat plot of 500m2, 10m x 50m, of a condominium with views to a Golf Course located in the city of Itu, 100km from the Capital of São Paulo. The housing program was distributed in 2 independent blocks whose tectonics identify each sector of the house according to its uses. The architectural expression comes from the duality between these volumes that are constantly related; one opposing each other, sometimes integrating their spatialities.

© André Scarpa
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© André Scarpa
When we access the construction by the axis that defines the entrance of the house - a vertical element that concentrates the hall, metallic stairs and the water box in the cover - we notice that we are in an interstitial space that makes the transition between the two sectors of the house. The first is one that is arranged in a linear fashion and integrated environments for coexistence and leisure. 

© André Scarpa
It is a pavilion deployed on the ground floor that goes from the small front garden that delimits the shelter of the cars, through living rooms, dining, balcony and finally the pool solarium located at the back of the lot. Light steel elements sealed by extensive cristal panels promote constant dialogue with the surrounding areas and landscape. The low high space forces the views to the horizon and the continuous planes of floor and lining accentuate this sense of continuity. Being "inside" or "outside" is an almost imperceptible condition.

© André Scarpa
Contrasting the first sector there is a second block that presents in a "heavy" and with opaque surfaces. A two-story composition containing the service and kitchen areas on the ground floor and the bedrooms on the upper floor that are accessed by the light steel staircase suspended by tie rods. They have subdivided spaces, with controlled openings, that give the feeling of privacy and compression of the internal spaces.

© André Scarpa
Section A
Section A
© André Scarpa
Although a monochromatic building, the project "plays" with the variations of white textures; the roughness of the scraped mass of walls, brightness of the metal plates and elements, the ceramic blocks of the car shelters, the colorless laminated glass and the swimming pool mirror provide different perceptions of lights, reflections and refractions, continuous shadows and laced, which give great dynamism to the composition.

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "InOut House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento" [Casa DentroFora / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento] 18 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896520/inout-house-sergio-sampaio-arquitetura-plus-planejamento/> ISSN 0719-8884

