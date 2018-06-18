World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Jun Igarashi Architects
  6. 2016
  7. House Vision / Jun Igarashi Architects

House Vision / Jun Igarashi Architects

  • 20:00 - 18 June, 2018
House Vision / Jun Igarashi Architects
© Anna Nagai
© Anna Nagai

© Anna Nagai

House Vision / Jun Igarashi Architects, © Anna Nagai
© Anna Nagai

Text description provided by the architects. When thinking about the window, we decided to reconsider the form and composition of the window as an element, thinking that there is an infinite possibility in the “cross-section” of a window. The "window" which is the boundary between the inside (architectural space) and the outside (context)is now taken as a new element in it’s section. If we look the cross section of a window with a microscope we can find a lot of new small spaces that connect the interior with the exterior. This spaces can connect “people with architecture”, “people and context” and also “people with people”.

© Anna Nagai
© Anna Nagai

For this project we proposed the main entrance of the house like a living room. The cross-section of the door or “window” has a new expanded width that allows a new space to be created and inhabited. In this space, the limits of “inside and outside” becomes a new “in between” space with furniture and architecture. As you enter the window, there is a new space to experience.

© Anna Nagai
© Anna Nagai
Plan
Plan
© Anna Nagai
© Anna Nagai

By creating this new cross-section, we also find a diverse place where the boundaries between inside and outside are reborn into a complete new concept.

© Anna Nagai
© Anna Nagai

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House Vision / Jun Igarashi Architects" 18 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896518/house-vision-jun-igarashi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

