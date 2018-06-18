House Vision / Jun Igarashi Architects

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. When thinking about the window, we decided to reconsider the form and composition of the window as an element, thinking that there is an infinite possibility in the “cross-section” of a window. The "window" which is the boundary between the inside (architectural space) and the outside (context)is now taken as a new element in it’s section. If we look the cross section of a window with a microscope we can find a lot of new small spaces that connect the interior with the exterior. This spaces can connect “people with architecture”, “people and context” and also “people with people”.

For this project we proposed the main entrance of the house like a living room. The cross-section of the door or “window” has a new expanded width that allows a new space to be created and inhabited. In this space, the limits of “inside and outside” becomes a new “in between” space with furniture and architecture. As you enter the window, there is a new space to experience.

By creating this new cross-section, we also find a diverse place where the boundaries between inside and outside are reborn into a complete new concept.