World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Fly Back in Time with These Brutalist Cuckoo Clocks

Fly Back in Time with These Brutalist Cuckoo Clocks

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Fly Back in Time with These Brutalist Cuckoo Clocks
Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann

Coffee machines and garden gnomes aside, Brutalist fanatics have a new means of expressing their love for the controversial modernist style, with credit to Frankfurt-based artist Guido Zimmermann. His beautifully-crafted “Cuckoo Blocks” reinvent the traditional Black Forest cuckoo clock with a modernist Brutalism inspired by the architecture of the late 1960s.

More than an aesthetic centerpiece for Brutalist fanatics, the clocks are in fact a response to a decline in the middle class caused by increasing rent prices in modern metropolises. 

© Guido Zimmermann © Guido Zimmermann © Guido Zimmermann © Guido Zimmermann + 16

Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann
Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann

The cuckoo clocks are inspired by two brutalist landmarks. The La Flaine hotel by Bauhaus architect Marcel Breuer can be considered either as a piece of expressive constructed art for the modern age, or a grey eyesore sitting awkwardly in an untouched natural Alpine setting. Meanwhile, the Glenkerry House in London by Erno Goldfinger, which once housed the average city dweller, offers a lifestyle which is barely affordable to the Londoner of today.

Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann
Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann

The classic cuckoo clock is a symbol for the prosperity of the middle class and is considered a kind of luxury for the home. The updated version, a prefabricated panel construction (“Plattenbau’) reveals today’s urban and social life in residential tower blocks. Increasing rent prices in metropolises are causing the descent of this middle class.
-Guido Zimmermann

Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann
Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann

Zimmermann’s “Cuckoo Blocks” series now also includes nest boxes for local songbirds, for the Brutalist garden fanatics not fully content with NINO the gnome. A prototype modeled on a social housing building in Sicily has already been given a seal of approval by a pair of local titmice. Rejecting the three “conventional” nest boxes next door, seemingly none flew over the cuckoo’s nest. 

Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann
Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann

Zimmermann’s works can be followed via Facebook and Instagram, or on his official website here. Sadly, cuckoos don’t tweet.

Save this picture!
© Guido Zimmermann
© Guido Zimmermann

News via: Guido Zimmermann

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Fly Back in Time with These Brutalist Cuckoo Clocks" 15 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896491/fly-back-in-time-with-these-brutalist-cuckoo-clocks/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »