Campus Pernod Ricard University / Cyril Durand Behar Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. For this realization, the tradition has to marry an actual spirit within an abundant and protected nature, in a historic site. The project longed to satisfy the sharpest requirements of a training center, to meet the needs of Pernod Ricard and outside companies through a partnership with Chateauform.

The not ostentatious architecture demanded by the client resumes a principle of directional axes serving the various poles of the program, watching to avoid any effect of mass or volumetry except scale on the site. The group equips itself with a tool for successful and technological work structured around «moments»: work, accommodation, relaxation, and conviviality.

Four major poles, four different architectures, four recurring and federative materials: stone, wood, concrete, and metal. The project joins in an HQE and BREAM «Very Good» approach, so making of this project an innovative site in energy consumption and respecting the existing ecosystems.