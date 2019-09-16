World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. France
  5. Cyril Durand Behar Architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Campus Pernod Ricard University / Cyril Durand Behar Architectes

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Campus Pernod Ricard University / Cyril Durand Behar Architectes

  • 10:00 - 16 September, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Campus Pernod Ricard University / Cyril Durand Behar Architectes
Save this picture!
Campus Pernod Ricard University / Cyril Durand Behar Architectes, © Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï

© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï © Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï © Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï © Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï + 20

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï

Text description provided by the architects. For this realization, the tradition has to marry an actual spirit within an abundant and protected nature, in a historic site. The project longed to satisfy the sharpest requirements of a training center, to meet the needs of Pernod Ricard and outside companies through a partnership with Chateauform.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï

The not ostentatious architecture demanded by the client resumes a principle of directional axes serving the various poles of the program, watching to avoid any effect of mass or volumetry except scale on the site. The group equips itself with a tool for successful and technological work structured around «moments»: work, accommodation, relaxation, and conviviality.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï

Four major poles, four different architectures, four recurring and federative materials: stone, wood, concrete, and metal. The project joins in an HQE and BREAM «Very Good» approach, so making of this project an innovative site in energy consumption and respecting the existing ecosystems.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï
© Adrià Goula, Hélène Ichaï

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Cyril Durand Behar Architectes
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Refurbishment Extension France
Cite: "Campus Pernod Ricard University / Cyril Durand Behar Architectes" 16 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896489/campus-pernod-ricard-university-cyril-durand-behar-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream