  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Esquadra Arquitetos
  6. 2015
  7. Oasis House / Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi Arquitetos

Oasis House / Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi Arquitetos

Oasis House / Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi Arquitetos
Oasis House / Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi Arquitetos, © Joana França
© Joana França

© Joana França © Joana França © Joana França © Joana França + 31

  • Construction

    Construtora Nacional

  • Construction Management

    Esquadra|Yi - Camilo de Lannoy, Verônica Magalhães, Filipe Monte Serrat
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a 27,000 sqm lot, within a small gated community of 8 lots, this project has the premise of striking a balance between integrating the neighborhood and the maintenance of the dwellers’ privacy. For this reason, a courtyard connects the 3 blocks that constitute the plan. To the east, the bedrooms; to the west the BBQ grill, to the north the living room, and to the south the courtyard, which opens itself to the cerrado forest, a green area of another 2.500 sqm.

© Joana França
© Joana França
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Joana França
© Joana França

A one-story house, the structure has a mezzanine modeled to a room for watching television, from which the street, the swimming pool, and the high ceiling living room can be seen. In order to define the relationship between the central block and the lateral blocks, a roof covering with large overhangs which highlights a veneer of laminate wood, and a metallic contour finish was conceived. In addition, stones of rustic marble cover the stairway tower, and a water reservoir, and large wooden brise-soleils, a water pond turned into a mirror by a black bottom, and the prevalent green from the landscape are features of this structure. All these elements define an architectonic object with its specific significant when the house is viewed from the outside.

© Joana França
© Joana França

Once within the house, a different priority is evident, which can be seen in the interaction between the different. The living room is opened to the swimming pool; the swimming pool is integrated to the BBQ area, and the BBQ area is connected to the kitchen. From the private lounge of the bedrooms, one can proceed to the courtyard, from where he/she can interact with the mezzanine’s veranda. In the courtyard no longer the elements of the building are important, but the environment created by the lack of such elements. 

© Joana França
© Joana França
Section
Section
© Joana França
© Joana França

Thus, the common living area is defined as a refuge, a living area, versus the street as a place for observation.

© Joana França
© Joana França

About this office
Esquadra Arquitetos
Office
Yi Arquitetos
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Oasis House / Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi Arquitetos" [Casa Oásis / Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi Arquitetos] 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896485/oasis-house-esquadra-arquitetos-plus-yi-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

