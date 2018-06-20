World
  7. Cheonggye-ri House / JMY architects

Cheonggye-ri House / JMY architects

  • 22:00 - 20 June, 2018
Cheonggye-ri House / JMY architects, © Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

© Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon + 20

  • Collaborator-S

    MOA Structure

  • Collaborator-M

    HL Consulting Engineers

  • Collaborator-E

    Daewon Pobis

  • Construction

    CS Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Text description provided by the architects. The landscape of the site faces the Cheonggye House at the southwest and is surrounded by mountains on all sides. The mountains behind the Cheonggye Valley are located about 800 - 900m from the site, stretching out towards the heavens from the base of Mount Jiri, and in contrast, the lake, as if drawing from this power, achieves a carefree, tranquil demeanor. A manmade reservoir, the lake in front of the site (222,084 m²)is an element of the landscape that did not originally exist. Perhaps this is why such dramatic and mysteriously incidental scenes are produced around this place as if it were a place that even the gods could not have predicted.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon
Site and Floor Plans
Site and Floor Plans
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

With only a few neighbors in this place, there are no political or social confrontations. There exists only an earnest dialogue between man and nature. The first method of the dialogue was an interpretation of the 'boundary' where man meets nature - that is to say, the reinterpretation of general elements forming the boundaries of architecture such as land, walls, apertures, and landscapes - to create a structure that communicates and does not disconnect. Second, the structure was planned to allow communication between inside and outside and between man and nature, through the various gaps that man has created in terms of his stance towards nature.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
