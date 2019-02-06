World
  Corner Bar Renovation / equipo olivares arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Corner Bar Renovation / equipo olivares arquitectos

  10:00 - 6 February, 2019
Corner Bar Renovation / equipo olivares arquitectos
  • Architects

    equipo olivares arquitectos

  • Location

    Calle Luis Diaz de Losada, 2, 38660 Playa de la Américas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Javier Pérez-Alcalde Schwartz, Fernando Aguarta García

  • Project Year

    2018
Text description provided by the architects. Standing on a busy corner of Paseo Chinyero – a pedestrian boulevard lined with palm trees at the heart of Playa de las Américas’ Golden Mile –, CORNER bar required a comprehensive refurbishment to renew its premises. Our intervention in this establishment (a small space that boasts a generous and splendidly situated terrace) entailed the opportunity to fulfill the developers’ wish: projecting a confidently modern image to match the establishment’s privileged location.

Floor Plan and Elevation
Floor Plan and Elevation
The sun shines intensely on the southern part of Tenerife for most of the year. It is advisable to seek protection from it during the middle of the day. Yet, the wind can be uncomfortable in the winter, prompting us to look for both shade and sunshine to protect ourselves with a structure that would cover the open space without obstructing it, somehow sheltering ourselves as if wearing a straw hat.

We laid out the project by stitching the corner space with a shade of woven strings that reproduce a microclimate by filtering the sunlight. These ropes extend towards the narrow interior and duplicate across the mirroring glass cover. Thus, a woven pergola lets the sun and sea breeze in gently that can be adjusted at will. We also carried out a thorough update of the kitchen and toilets, which we developed as an adjacent volume, burying it underneath the garden and providing it with natural light embrasures. We designed the bar area, which we imagined from the start as a clean volume – a lacquered steel sheet and white marble unit.

The project culminates in a contemporary image that finds inspiration in the surrounding environment: light-projecting white surfaces, the diverse colors and textures of pozzolan sand-gravel, which are found everywhere in the local landscape, and the cane and wicker works of the traditional crafts.

Rope Pergola - Open
Rope Pergola - Open
Project location

About this office
equipo olivares arquitectos
Office

