World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. mia2/Architektur
  6. 2017
  7. House with Gable / mia2/Architektur

House with Gable / mia2/Architektur

  • 03:00 - 20 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House with Gable / mia2/Architektur
Save this picture!
House with Gable / mia2/Architektur, © Kurt Hörbst
© Kurt Hörbst

© Kurt Hörbst © Kurt Hörbst © Kurt Hörbst © Kurt Hörbst + 37

  • Architects

    mia2/Architektur

  • Location

    Roßleithen, Austria

  • Lead Architects

    Sandra Gnigler, Gunar Wilhelm

  • Area

    156.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Kurt Hörbst

  • Wooden Construction

    Alpe, Fohnsdorf/Styria

  • Builder

    Kretschmer, Windischgarsten

  • Windows

    Elmer, Oberneukirchen

  • Flooring

    Wohnbeton Markus Kronegger, Micheldorf

  • Heating and Sanitary

    Mitterhuemer, Steyr
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kurt Hörbst
© Kurt Hörbst

„House with gable“ is located on a slope site on the edge of a small settlement with a beautiful view on Pyhrn-Priel-Region, an alpine region in Upper Austria. The private builders wanted to create a house that harmoniouslymatches the surroundings and brings the outdoors inside. The young family requested a calm, clear architecture made of wood, concrete and glass.

Save this picture!
© Kurt Hörbst
© Kurt Hörbst

The solid timber house with its precisely chosen elements is simple and complex at once. Simplicity comes from the clear structure and proportion of base, ground floor and roof. Complexity comes from spacial variety. At the high part of the slope the ground floor is located half a meter below terrain level which creates a living space embedded by grassland. Downwards the kitchen and living room is given enough space to unfold up to the ridge. The hight picks up the topographic properties in an ideal manner and the slightly elevated position guarantees an excellent view of the mountains.

Save this picture!
© Kurt Hörbst
© Kurt Hörbst

Since the beginning the focus has been on a highly ecological and biological quality. Volume and land usage is limited, the house is built from wood and isolated with cellulose. Although there were modest funds, with the help of a simple construction and a minimalistic range of materials and forms a maximum quality and comfort has been achieved.

Save this picture!
© Kurt Hörbst
© Kurt Hörbst
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kurt Hörbst
© Kurt Hörbst

 

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Austria
Cite: "House with Gable / mia2/Architektur" 20 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896466/house-with-gable-mia2-architektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »