  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. United States
  5. Lake|Flato Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects

Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects

  • 13:00 - 18 June, 2018
Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

  • Architects

    Lake|Flato Architects, Matsys Design

  • Location

    310 W Mitchell St, San Antonio, TX 78204, United States

  • Design Team

    Bob Harris, Tenna Florian, Sunnie Díaz, Jordan Tsai

  • Pavillion design

    Andrew Kudless (Matsys)

  • Landscape Architecture

    Rialto Studio, Inc.

  • Area

    900.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Casey Dunn

  • Contractor

    SpawGlass

  • MEP

    CNG Engineering

  • Petal Formwork

    Kreysler & Associates

  • Client

    San Antonio River Foundation
Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects, © Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. Confluence Park is a living laboratory that allows visitors to gain a greater understanding of the ecotypes of the South Texas region and the function of the San Antonio River watershed. Throughout the park, visitors learn through observation, engagement and active participation.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Located at the confluence of the San Antonio River and San Pedro Creek, the idea of confluence is ingrained in every aspect— from big gestures like the landform of the park representing the convergence of ecotypes in the South Texas region, to the pavilion “petals” imitating the form of plants that are structured to funnel dew and rainwater to their roots, down to the scale of the paver patterns reminiscent of the flow and confluence of waterways.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Constructed of concrete petals designed thoughtfully to sit lightly upon the land, the BHP Pavilion— the main pavilion— forms a geometry that collects and funnels rainwater into a sitewide water catchment system. The pavilions throughout the park provide shade and shelter, simultaneously engaging visitors to visualize the cycle of water at Confluence Park and how it relates directly to the San Antonio Rivershed.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

The multi-purpose Estella Avery Education Center, featuring a green roof that provides thermal mass for passive heating and cooling, serves as a classroom space that opens to the pavilion. Rainwater collected through the site-wide water catchment system serves as the primary source of water throughout the park, and the entire site is powered by a photovoltaic array providing 100% of on-site energy on a yearly basis.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Cite: "Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects" 18 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896460/confluence-park-lake-flato-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

