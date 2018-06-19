Interior AM2 / NT2architecture

-
Architects
-
LocationMoscow, Russia
-
Lead ArchitectsAlexander Malinin, Anastasia Sheveleva
-
Area40.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
Text description provided by the architects. This small but spacious studio apartment was designed especially for rent. The main objectives of the project - low budget and easily restored finishing materials and furniture.
Main ideas:
- Minimal investments in finishing materials: painted walls without leveling, open wiring,
concrete ceiling, painted wooden floor boards.
- Usage of non-conventional pieces of furniture: industrial metal cabinets in the hallway
instead of a wardrobe, industrial stainless steel tables and shelving, which are usually used in professional kitchens in bars and restaurants; welded furniture.
- Usage of vintage items from flea markets and online auctions: dining chairs, sink table, decor.