World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Russia
  5. NT2architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Interior AM2 / NT2architecture

Interior AM2 / NT2architecture

  • 11:00 - 19 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Interior AM2 / NT2architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of NT2Architecture
Courtesy of NT2Architecture

Courtesy of NT2Architecture Courtesy of NT2Architecture Courtesy of NT2Architecture Courtesy of NT2Architecture + 22

  • Architects

    NT2architecture

  • Location

    Moscow, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Alexander Malinin, Anastasia Sheveleva

  • Area

    40.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Save this picture!
Courtesy of NT2Architecture
Courtesy of NT2Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. This small but spacious studio apartment was designed especially for rent. The main objectives of the project - low budget and easily restored finishing materials and furniture.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NT2Architecture
Courtesy of NT2Architecture

Main ideas:

- Minimal investments in finishing materials: painted walls without leveling, open wiring,
concrete ceiling, painted wooden floor boards.

Save this picture!
Interior AM2 / NT2architecture, Courtesy of NT2Architecture
Courtesy of NT2Architecture

- Usage of non-conventional pieces of furniture: industrial metal cabinets in the hallway
instead of a wardrobe, industrial stainless steel tables and shelving, which are usually used in professional kitchens in bars and restaurants; welded furniture.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NT2Architecture
Courtesy of NT2Architecture
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of NT2Architecture
Courtesy of NT2Architecture

- Usage of vintage items from flea markets and online auctions: dining chairs, sink table, decor.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NT2Architecture
Courtesy of NT2Architecture

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Russia
Cite: "Interior AM2 / NT2architecture" 19 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896459/interior-am2-nt2architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »