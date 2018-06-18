Sushi Bar Designs: 10 Restaurant Interiors Around the World

Sushi, one of Japan’s most popular and traditional dishes has now established itself as a worldwide favorite for people all around the globe and (indeed) for architects, especially. Many countries have established sushi culture into their menus and restaurants from Spain to Dubai have adapted Japanese architecture to create the perfect space for eating sushi. The key to these serene interiors rely on Japanese interior qualities such as soft illumination, wooden finishings and textures that create the right environment.
Since June 18th is World Sushi Day, we are celebrating with this selection of 10 sushi bars and restaurants from all around the world!
Zen Sushi Restaurant / Carlo Berarducci Architecture
Italy
NiGiRi Sushi and Restaurant / Junsekino Architect And Design
Thailand
Setsugekka Japanese Cuisine / Shanghai Hip-Pop Architectural Decoration Co.
China
Gurumê / Bernardes Arquitetura
Brasil
PAKTA Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo
Spain
KIDO Sushi Bar / DA architects
Russia
Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos
Mexico
Nozomi Sushi / Masquespacio
Spain
Sushi Restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City / 07BEACH
Vietnam
Nobu Dubai / Rockwell Group
United Arab Emirates