  3. Sushi Bar Designs: 10 Restaurant Interiors Around the World

Sushi Bar Designs: 10 Restaurant Interiors Around the World

Sushi Bar Designs: 10 Restaurant Interiors Around the World
Sushi Bar Designs: 10 Restaurant Interiors Around the World, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Sushi, one of Japan’s most popular and traditional dishes has now established itself as a worldwide favorite for people all around the globe and (indeed) for architects, especially. Many countries have established sushi culture into their menus and restaurants from Spain to Dubai have adapted Japanese architecture to create the perfect space for eating sushi. The key to these serene interiors rely on Japanese interior qualities such as soft illumination, wooden finishings and textures that create the right environment.

Since June 18th is World Sushi Day, we are celebrating with this selection of 10 sushi bars and restaurants from all around the world!

© Adrià Goula © Hiroyuki Oki © David Rodríguez y Carlos Huecas © Jing Zhang + 19

Zen Sushi Restaurant / Carlo Berarducci Architecture 

Italy

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Section
Section

NiGiRi Sushi and Restaurant / Junsekino Architect And Design 

Thailand

Courtesy of Junsekino Architect And Design
Courtesy of Junsekino Architect And Design
Axonometric
Axonometric

Setsugekka Japanese Cuisine / Shanghai Hip-Pop Architectural Decoration Co. 

China

© Jing Zhang
© Jing Zhang
© Jing Zhang
© Jing Zhang

Gurumê / Bernardes Arquitetura 

Brasil

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Section
Section

PAKTA Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo 

Spain

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Section
Section

KIDO Sushi Bar / DA architects 

Russia

© Boris Lvovskiy
© Boris Lvovskiy

Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos 

Mexico

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
3d model
3d model

Nozomi Sushi / Masquespacio 

Spain

© David Rodríguez y Carlos Huecas
© David Rodríguez y Carlos Huecas

Sushi Restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City / 07BEACH 

Vietnam

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Elevation
Elevation

Nobu Dubai / Rockwell Group 

United Arab Emirates

© Rockwell Group
© Rockwell Group

                  News Articles
                  Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Sushi Bar Designs: 10 Restaurant Interiors Around the World" 18 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896446/sushi-bar-designs-10-restaurant-interiors-around-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

