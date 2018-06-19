World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Which Cities Have the Most High-Rises?

Which Cities Have the Most High-Rises?

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Which Cities Have the Most High-Rises?
Save this picture!
Which Cities Have the Most High-Rises?

The downtown skyline of a city is perhaps its most symbolic feature. The iconic cityscapes that we know and love are typically formed by skyscrapers, but much of the surrounding context is made up of other high-rise buildings. Yes, there is a difference between a skyscraper and a high-rise. Research company Emporis defines a high-rise as a building at least 35 meters (115 feet) or 12 stories tall. These high-rise buildings play a major role in the more sprawled urban context of larger cities today.

Read on for Emporis' list of the 20 cities in the world with the most high-rises. You might be surprised by which cities made the cut.

Which Cities Have the Most High-Rises? © <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Sajeewashaluka'>Wikimedia user Sajeewashaluka </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/'>CC BY-SA 2.0</a> © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/22240293@N05'>Flickr user Francisco Diaz</a> licensed under <a href=’https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a> © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/people/88503995@N02'>Flickr user Younguk Kim</a> licensed under <a href=’https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a> + 27

1. Seoul, South Korea (33,073)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Deiaemeth'>Wikimedia user Deiaemeth </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Deiaemeth licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

2. Moscow, Russia (12,092)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Wecameasromans&action=edit&redlink=1'>Wikimedia user Wecameasromans </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Wecameasromans licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

3. Hong Kong (7,833)

Save this picture!
© <ahref='https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Haydn_Hsin&action=edit&redlink=1'>Wikimedia user Haydn Hsin </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Haydn Hsin licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

4. Mumbai, India (7,068)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User: Yoyosrk '>Wikimedia user Yoyosrk </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Yoyosrk licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

5. São Paulo, Brazil (6,332)

Save this picture!

6. New York City, USA (6,250)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/22240293@N05'>Flickr user Francisco Diaz</a> licensed under <a href=’https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Francisco Diaz licensed under CC BY 2.0

7. Singapore (5,861)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Someformofhuman&action=edit&redlink=1'>Wikimedia user Someformofhuman </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Someformofhuman licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

8. Caracas, Venezuela (3,864)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/manurey/3262705973/'>Flickr user Paulino Moran</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/'>CC BY-SA 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Paulino Moran licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

9. Busan, South Korea (3,493)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/people/88503995@N02'>Flickr user Younguk Kim</a> licensed under <a href=’https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Younguk Kim licensed under CC BY 2.0

10. Incheon, South Korea (3,232)

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/martijnkoster/35482250895'>Flickr user Martijn Koster in public domain
Flickr user Martijn Koster in public domain

11. Istanbul, Turkey (3,198)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/tony709/7330203854/in/photolist-caKde5-nHjKYZ-9M89aE-FYEjMM-oH75xx-bRMVVp-23UKFYJ-wKyk3u-wHLCJu-24XPCm7-Gpx7vA-T5YUDW-mi4QjT-7rjuo9-moKcSy-8PUQ9G-srkLCr-fph3EE-a5jqay-7iYTNi-918oNN-Mt1tCg-7XnNLt-dPvKMy-9nksz8-CSQnt9-tvqyvp-qQVXNr-AAxC5T-ebcWm6-zfip5o-Qz5dUb-rpZsFw-qJrJGi-FCwLvE-c337xQ-qKz76L-pYtFoz-wEYBvT-qEE8FJ-dUPvHw-zdKzG2-9mas2a-X4hHcz-qxmTeZ-5NPq8e-xvmhjr-JhxccD-dbW7Xy-qFHvU9'> Flickr user Cycling Man CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Cycling Man CC BY 2.0

12. Tokyo, Japan (2,928)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Morio'>Wikimedia user Morio </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Morio licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

13. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (2,801)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/i-gunawan/22018641529/'>Flickr user Indra Gunawan</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Indra Gunawan licensed under CC BY 2.0

14. Gurgaon, India (2,788)

Save this picture!
© Wikimedia user Dinesh Pratap Singh licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5//'>CC BY 2.5</a>
© Wikimedia user Dinesh Pratap Singh licensed under CC BY 2.5

15. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (2,668)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/soldon/'>Flickr user Rodrigo Soldon</a> licensed under <a href=’https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Rodrigo Soldon licensed under CC BY 2.0

16. St. Petersburg, Russia (2,579)

Save this picture!
© <ahref='https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Haydn_Hsin&action=edit&redlink=1'>Wikimedia user Haydn Hsin </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0//'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Haydn Hsin licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

17. Toronto, Canada (2,438)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Sajeewashaluka'>Wikimedia user Sajeewashaluka </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/'>CC BY-SA 2.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Sajeewashaluka licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

18. Buenos Aires, Argentina (2,125)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/people/60951521@N00'>Flickr user Juan Ignacio Iglesias</a> licensed under <a href=’https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Juan Ignacio Iglesias licensed under CC BY 2.0

19. Kiev, Ukraine (1,921)

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Sviatimage&action=edit&redlink=1'>Wikimedia user Sviatimage </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Sviatimage licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

20. Kolkata, India (1,904)

Save this picture!
© <https://www.flickr.com/photos/lorenzoplease/6139600045/in/photolist-amx4cc-DecqNy-diK6dA-diK9jH-dUL7JF-aUVtfp-5giXLe-a1Mcxh-7o3AVM-dTDNzk-dqVPUr-ddJtim-diKeVz-dmXCwQ-diKegg-diKmKq-aRTTgk-5gj1bD-aBVxjj-dTDRd4-muw77L-zFPkh3-972Sth-cFurH1-CQh2YR-zXgbah-8NAixB-586ipZ-fTMjth-oGS12V-8NDpz1-diKi3P-cgcHcb-diK9hm-diKbiL-diKcQN-diKdgh-diKcRi-diKnyB-ci4TwG-da9YLD-diKoxZ-dURGA9-b7QRJV-diKd5c-diKcqP-dVGDsA-diKoUg-r9z6e-b9Nvxn'> Flickr user lorenzoplease CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user lorenzoplease CC BY 2.0

You can find the complete list from Emporis on Wikipedia here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "Which Cities Have the Most High-Rises?" 19 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896442/which-cities-have-the-most-high-rises/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »