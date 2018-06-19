Which Cities Have the Most High-Rises?

The downtown skyline of a city is perhaps its most symbolic feature. The iconic cityscapes that we know and love are typically formed by skyscrapers, but much of the surrounding context is made up of other high-rise buildings. Yes, there is a difference between a skyscraper and a high-rise. Research company Emporis defines a high-rise as a building at least 35 meters (115 feet) or 12 stories tall. These high-rise buildings play a major role in the more sprawled urban context of larger cities today.

Read on for Emporis' list of the 20 cities in the world with the most high-rises. You might be surprised by which cities made the cut.

+ 27

1. Seoul, South Korea (33,073)

2. Moscow, Russia (12,092)

4. Mumbai, India (7,068)

5. São Paulo, Brazil (6,332)

6. New York City, USA (6,250)

8. Caracas, Venezuela (3,864)

9. Busan, South Korea (3,493)

10. Incheon, South Korea (3,232)

11. Istanbul, Turkey (3,198)

12. Tokyo, Japan (2,928)

13. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (2,801)

14. Gurgaon, India (2,788)

15. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (2,668)

17. Toronto, Canada (2,438)

18. Buenos Aires, Argentina (2,125)

19. Kiev, Ukraine (1,921)

20. Kolkata, India (1,904)

Save this picture! © Flickr user lorenzoplease CC BY 2.0

You can find the complete list from Emporis on Wikipedia here.