World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Do Not Try This at Home: The 25 Worst Interior Design Trends of the Last 50 Years

Do Not Try This at Home: The 25 Worst Interior Design Trends of the Last 50 Years

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Do Not Try This at Home: The 25 Worst Interior Design Trends of the Last 50 Years
Save this picture!
Do Not Try This at Home: The 25 Worst Interior Design Trends of the Last 50 Years, © Dmitri Kessel
© Dmitri Kessel

The laws of home decor often derive from personal opinion, varying depending on which “expert” you ask. In an effort to uncover the most serial interior design crimes of our time, technology giant Samsung turned to the British public.

In a public vote of 2000 UK adults, Samsung asked participants to vote on the worst interior design trends of the past 50 years. The results are as controversial as they are varied, with a total of 25 trends spanning half a century, and leaving no room intact.

From bidets to beaded curtains, waterbeds to wallpaper borders, we set out Samsung’s findings below on the worst design trends in living memory. Have they missed something?

  • Toilet rugs/furry toilet seat covers (44%)
  • Taxidermy (39%)
  • Avocado bathrooms (32%)
  • Floral ‘chintz’ furniture (28%)
  • Waterbeds (25%)
  • Artex walls and ceilings (25%)
  • Carpeted bathrooms (25%)
  • Rag rolled walls (23%)
  • Tribal carvings, masks and wall hangings (23%)
  • Stone cladding (19%)
  • Animal print anything (19%)
  • Inspirational quote art stenciled on the walls (19%)
  • Carpeted or textured walls (19%)
  • Beaded curtains (19%)
  • Living room bars (19%)
  • Bidets (17%)
  • Round beds (17%)
  • Professional family portraits (15%)
  • Shabby chic anything (15%)
  • Shag pile carpets (14%)
  • Wicker furniture indoors (12%)
  • Wallpaper borders (12%)
  • Curtain pelmets (11%)
  • TV cupboards (11%)
  • Stenciled walls or decals (11%)

To add a note of positivity, Samsung also asked the British public to vote on the best interior design trends from the same time period, with open plan living triumphing with 66% of the vote, followed by rustic furnishings with 49%.

News via: Samsung

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Do Not Try This at Home: The 25 Worst Interior Design Trends of the Last 50 Years" 14 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896422/do-not-try-this-at-home-the-25-worst-interior-design-trends-of-last-50-years/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »