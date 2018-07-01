World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. VARY DESIGN
  6. 2018
  Zhongshan Road CoWorking Space / VARY DESIGN

Zhongshan Road CoWorking Space / VARY DESIGN

  02:00 - 1 July, 2018
Zhongshan Road CoWorking Space / VARY DESIGN
Zhongshan Road CoWorking Space / VARY DESIGN, Coworking Space Building inside Building. Image © ARCHEXIST
Coworking Space in Building. Image © ARCHEXIST Entrance from Building-1. Image © ARCHEXIST Bridge connects Building-1 and 2. Image © ARCHEXIST Coworking Space in Building-1. Image © ARCHEXIST + 19

  • Interiors Designers

    VARY DESIGN

  • Location

    Zhongshan Cultural Industry Park on Zhongshan 4th Road, Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China

  • Lead Architect

    Fan Qi, Dingliang Yang

  • Design Team

    Zhixing Cai, Yinan Jiang

  • Area

    650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    ARCHEXIST
Entrance from Building-1. Image © ARCHEXIST
Text description provided by the architects. The project is up on the 4th floor of Building A and B in Zhongshan Cultural Industry Park that is located on Zhongshan 4th Road – a street known as the most beautiful street in the city of Chongqing. The aim of the project is to create a new office form that promotes interesting and diversified interactions while maintaining high spatial efficiency.

Section Perspective
The design is crafted based on our two definitions of what make co-working spaces viable:

Entrance from Building-1. Image © ARCHEXIST
Firstly, it goes beyond a mere open space for sharing, but rather a coexistence of both public and private spaces: this includes fluid shared work-spaces, as well as enclosed individual offices, meeting rooms and reading quarters.

Coworking Space in Building. Image © ARCHEXIST
Secondly, co-working urges for a complex mix of spaces for serious work, relaxation and play: thus requiring standard offices where individuals work in sitting and standing formations, and free office configurations where people can work lying down.

Coworking Space in Building-2. Image © ARCHEXIST
Based on these two principles, we try to reinterpret the Chinese Garden as a typology that effectively connects pathways with functional and leisure spaces, resulting in the concept of a SPACE WITHIN SPACE. The two space in Building A and B treated as two gardens have distinctive characters and are connected by a glass skybridge.

Bridge connects Building-1 and 2. Image © ARCHEXIST
Mezzanine levels in the offices introduce a new dimension to the internal circulation, extending the office experience from two-dimensions to three dimensions.This way, the experience along the pathway interlacing these different spaces is filled with diverse views and encounters. The internal building is another key element.

Sections
Two complementary pavilions are inserted into the office, strategically placed to formulate the center of attention. These pavilions and the working space around form a dialogue between the “performer and spectator”. Sectionally, these two contrasting types of offices are placed in close proximity to one another so that users can easily switch between them. The open shared space, on the other hand, is designed as a giant multifunctional room that can accommodate functions like office, social, educational or food activities.

Coworking Space in Building-1. Image © ARCHEXIST
Wood sets the tone as the main material in the office space, interspersed with volcanic rock panels. The purpose for limiting the material palette is to accentuate the project’s function and identity as primarily a work space, and avoid the trap of over-emphasizing on leisure features and other distracting elements that tend to define many co-working spaces today. This way, the design allows users to enjoy and relax while exhibiting a high level of dedication and professionalism.

Public Meeting Space. Image © ARCHEXIST
About this office
VARY DESIGN
Office

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

重庆中山路共享办公空间 / VARY几里设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »