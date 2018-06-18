Copenhagen Office Hub on Amerika Plads / PLH Arkitekter

+ 50

America Square on the Northern edge of Copenhagen City

Situated on Amerika Square - comprising a total of 150,000m2 of commercial and residential development on Copenhagen city’s Northern edge - the building marks its presence with a striking curved corner towards the busy Kalkbrænderihavnsgade, likewise towards the inner square behind. Thus creating a welcoming meeting with its urban context where residential, office, retail, and restaurant activities blend and interact with life on the square.

An oasis of daylight and inspiring vistas

Despite the rigid district plan and tight inner city site, the building is an oasis of daylight and inspiring vistas through its uninterrupted horizontal windows and glazed roof. Extra high ceilings around the perimeter draw maximum daylight into the work areas and amplify the stunning views across Øresund Straight and the city.

The occupants stay connected throughout the day

The organically shaped atrium and open stair are fully lined with ash acoustic battens creating a soft and intimate atmosphere. The homey, and convivial feeling around the informal cafes and meeting spots, juxtapose the work areas calmly zoned behind the cores. With their cool blue color palette, the work areas have a fresh, soothing vibe for concentrated work. On the ground floor of the atrium, a specially designed furniture for informal meetings and collaboration constitutes an inviting focal point of activity. Here, leafy palm trees and cognac leather seats create a cozy environment and contrast with the cool atrium flooring in ”samba white” granite.