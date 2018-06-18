World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Archiplanstudio
  6. 2018
  Effegi House / Archiplanstudio

Effegi House / Archiplanstudio

  • 03:00 - 18 June, 2018
Effegi House / Archiplanstudio
Effegi House / Archiplanstudio, © Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

© Davide Galli © Davide Galli © Davide Galli © Davide Galli + 22

  • Architects

    Archiplanstudio

  • Location

    Trequanda, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Diego Cisi, Stefano Gorni Silvestrini

  • Area

    35.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Davide Galli
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

Text description provided by the architects. The restoring intervention involves a little building, located at the border of the consolidated urban fabric of Trequanda, a small village in a hilly Tuscan area, the so-called “creste senesi”. The project includes a series of little and precise interventions, which redefine detailed aspects of the building.

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

The internal courtyard was located at a different height from the entrance border threshold, respectively located on the street margin and at the entrance of the house. This topographic location became an opportunity to redesign the soil and the open space. At the ground floor, the imperfect squareness of the longitudinal walls is regularized by two lateral sittings, which are able to absorb the spatial discontinuity with their extension. 

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

At the first floor, the wardrobe has this task, both absolving a containing function and transforming into a space for WC and shower, in a light visual relationship with the bedroom thanks to the rarefaction of the wall. The sink becomes an isolated element in the room and its use allows the visual relationship with the surrounding landscape.

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Cite: "Effegi House / Archiplanstudio" 18 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896391/effegi-house-archiplanstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

