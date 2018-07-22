World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Spain
  5. Erbalunga estudio
  6. 2017
  7. Le Crêpe da Pía / Erbalunga estudio

Refurbishment in Architecture

Le Crêpe da Pía / Erbalunga estudio

  • 13:00 - 22 July, 2018
Le Crêpe da Pía / Erbalunga estudio
Le Crêpe da Pía / Erbalunga estudio, © Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

© Iván Casal Nieto

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

Text description provided by the architects. The Proprietor of this project wanted to create a Creperie in an established area of the city with the concept "Take Away" where customers, if they desired, could purchase and consume the product whilst walking in the old medieval part of the city, as an alternative to the arrangement of seating in the Creperie's limited dimensions. 

Elevation and Floor Plan
Elevation and Floor Plan
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

To emphasize this concept we opted to utilize and showcase the window area with direct viewing from the street and pedestrians so visual contact was established and passers-by could view the crepes being prepared.  

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

The interior of the premises are planned to generate spaces that have separation in the existing limitation and the Bar is a covered Kiosk space. The street furniture has flown to the inside seating area — the idea that casual consumption can be interior or exterior.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

The design consideration was to not overload a small space. The level has been adopted for geometric simplicity using clear tones and a palette of reduced materials to enhance and entice. The final perception of the customer was to be a local urban fast and welcoming food outlet, where the product to sell is highly visible and accessible to passers-by with a clear message of product.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

About this office
Erbalunga estudio
Wood Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Commercial Architecture Retail Store Spain
Cite: "Le Crêpe da Pía / Erbalunga estudio" [Le Crêpe da Pía / Erbalunga estudio] 22 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896390/le-crepe-da-pia-erbalunga-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

