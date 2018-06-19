World
  Onyx Lit House / Emerge Architects

Onyx Lit House / Emerge Architects

  20:00 - 19 June, 2018
Onyx Lit House / Emerge Architects
Onyx Lit House / Emerge Architects, Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

Courtesy of Emerge Architects Courtesy of Emerge Architects Courtesy of Emerge Architects Courtesy of Emerge Architects + 31

  • Architects

    Emerge Architects

  • Location

    Yilan, Taiwan

  • Architect in Charge

    Sam Yang, Ally Chang, UZ Liu

  • Participants of Project

    Yingchen Ling

  • Area

    271.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Approved Building Inspector

    Emerge Architects

  • Structural Engineer

    K.C. Structure Engineering Office

  • Hydropower Engineer

    Kai Jian Engineering Office

  • Architecture, Electrical Engineering , Interior and Landscape Manufacturer

    Kai Jian Engineering Office

  • Client

    Xiaoqing Lin
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Our first impression of Toucheng Village and Wishi Harbour in Yilan was the smell of salty waves, the sound of splashes on the glossy shingle beach, and the sight of distant Guishan Island. The image of dissolving waves and glittering sea foam became the source to the guesthouse’s design element.

Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

Clusters of round openings on the black façade allow light beams and diffuses inside like roaming foam in the air. The building morphs into an obscure lantern whose dim light glowing upon the voyagers.

Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Sketch. Image Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Sketch. Image Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

Climbing up the narrow staircase directly to the 3rd floor, long and gloomy, but a flickering radiance in the far end. Imitating the experience of running through the longest tunnel in the country from Taipei, expecting Yilan’s open plain to come and guide, just like the starry lighting placed above.

Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

In the guest rooms, light holes in sizes on the wall filter out buzzes and leave serene frames of streetscape.

Balconies are open but not exposed; every guest may savor exclusive scenery, whether courtyard or hillside, whether sunlit or drizzly, in their own comfort.

Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Residential Architecture Houses Taiwan
