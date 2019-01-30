World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Wheeler Kearns Architects
  6. 2016
  7. St. Joseph Residence I / Wheeler Kearns Architects

St. Joseph Residence I / Wheeler Kearns Architects

  • 19:00 - 30 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
St. Joseph Residence I / Wheeler Kearns Architects
Save this picture!
St. Joseph Residence I / Wheeler Kearns Architects, © Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers

© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers © Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers © Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers © Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers + 32

  • Structural Engineer

    Enspect Engineering

  • General Contractor

    Lakeshore Enterprises

  • Mechanical Engineer

    BES

  • Millwork

    Woodlogic Custom Millwork Inc.

  • Landscape Architect

    McKay Landscape Architects
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers

“In Search of Balance”

Sited upon a coastal dune landscape, this residence seeks proportional balance. Balance between elemental exposure and domestic intimacy.
Balance between the natural and the manmade (in landscape, form, material, to color, texture, furnishings).

Save this picture!
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers
Save this picture!
Combined Floor plans
Combined Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers

Two cross axis are laid down over a long rolling site - one extending and connective; one short, straddling the crest. A vertical shaft (of weathering steel, seemingly roofless) is placed to mark the crossing. Three primary horizontal protective volumes are then placed, two on the ground (of porcelain), one bridging overhead (of wood). The resultant void becomes the fourth, most public volume.

Save this picture!
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers

Secondary architectural elements are subsequently introduced, (trellis, screen wall, stepped garden, screened pavilion) extending the house into the landscape, and back. The resultant is a deliberate sequence of domesticated spaces of varied scales, each with specific agendas, microclimates, sounds, smells, effects.
Contrast heightens experience.

Save this picture!
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers
© Steve Hall, Hall + Merrick Photographers

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Wheeler Kearns Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "St. Joseph Residence I / Wheeler Kearns Architects" 30 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896385/st-joseph-residence-i-wheeler-kearns-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream