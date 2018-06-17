World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. United States
  5. Kengo Kuma & Associates
  6. 2017
  Portland Japanese Garden Cultural Village / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Portland Japanese Garden Cultural Village / Kengo Kuma & Associates

  • 20:00 - 17 June, 2018
Portland Japanese Garden Cultural Village / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Portland Japanese Garden Cultural Village / Kengo Kuma & Associates, © Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

  • Landscape Architect

    Sadafumi Uchiyama

  • Landscape Architect of Record

    Walker Macy

  • Structural Engineer

    KPFF Consulting Engineers

  • Civil Engineer

    KPFF Consulting Engineers

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    GRI

  • Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing Engineer

    PAE Engineers

  • Lighting Design

    Luma Lighting Design

  • Sustainability Consulting

    Green Building Services

  • Contractor

    Hoffmann Construction Company

  • Client

    Portland Japanese Garden (Portland, USA)
    More Specs
© Jeremy Bittermann
Text description provided by the architects. Portland Japanese Garden's new Cultural Village is a modest, human-scaled set of buildings arranged around a courtyard plaza, whose fourth side is the existing, untouched gardens from the 1960s. The project is a village positioned along a journey from the city to the top of the hill, a form of modern monzenmachi wherein the pilgrimage pays homage to the spirit of nature. 

© Jeremy Bittermann
First Floor Plan
© Jeremy Bittermann
There are four buildings, each with its own means of merging into the dramatic slopes of the terrain, in combination with the tall vertical lines of the Pacific Northwest conifers: the Ticketing Pavilion floating above gentle stepped ponds, the Tea Cafe hovering above the ravine, and the main Village House and Garden House.

© Jeremy Bittermann
Although the architecture is deferential to the landscape, the key device is the zigzagging roof—creating deep overhangs of soft metal and lush vegetation, and a porous boundary to encourage a direct relationship with the renowned Portland rain, and its temperamental sun—in a soft, indeterminate, and flexible border.

In collaboration with Sadafumi Uchiyama (landscape design), Hacker Architects, Walker Macy.

© Jeremy Bittermann
Cite: "Portland Japanese Garden Cultural Village / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 17 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896384/portland-japanese-garden-cultural-village-kengo-kuma-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

