  6. Residence 1446 / Miró Rivera Architects

Residence 1446 / Miró Rivera Architects

  • 09:00 - 18 June, 2018
Residence 1446 / Miró Rivera Architects
Residence 1446 / Miró Rivera Architects, © Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

© Paul Finkel | Piston Design © Paul Finkel | Piston Design © Paul Finkel | Piston Design © Paul Finkel | Piston Design + 19

  • Architects

    Miró Rivera Architects

  • Location

    Austin, United States

  • Design Team

    Carina Coel, Bud Franck, Clayton Fry, Leland Ulmer

  • Design Partners

    Juan Miró, FAIA LEED AP Miguel Rivera, AIA LEED AP

  • Project Architect/Manager

    Edward Richardson

  • Area

    7075.0 ft2

  • Photographs

    Paul Finkel | Piston Design

  • Civil Engineer

    Aupperle Company

  • Structural Engineer

    Architectural Engineers Collaborative

  • MEP Engineer

    A. A. Gonzalez Engineers

  • Lighting

    ArcLight Design

  • Specialty Metal Work

    Jim Thomas Bronze Studio, Inc.

  • General Contractor

    Don Crowell, Inc.
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a low-lying field adjacent to both a lake and a quiet lagoon, Residence 1446 was the final element of a 10-year master plan that includes a guest house, pedestrian bridge, pool and boathouse. To contrast with the verticality of the three-story guest house, this one-level home is defined by a horizontality that responds quietly and sensitively to its serene wetland surroundings.

© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

The design aims to create architectural interventions that both respect and enhance this unique site. Thick limestone walls define the east-west axis that guides occupants from the entry courtyard, through the house, and to the expansive views of the site, lake and hills beyond. Long, horizontal apertures and dramatically-angled rooftops provide sweeping panoramas, while deeply- recessed overhangs offer shade and privacy to this family setting, providing a modern take on the “American porch.” The architecture frames the landscape, disappearing through the transparency of the glass walls, while clerestory windows flood the space with natural light.

Plan 01
Plan 01

The materials further reflect this connection to the landscape. Rough-hewn, locally sourced limestone travels through the house from interior to exterior, reinforcing the natural connection to the site while striking a balance with the home’s modern aesthetic.

© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

