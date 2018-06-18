Residence 1446 / Miró Rivera Architects

+ 19

Civil Engineer Aupperle Company

Structural Engineer Architectural Engineers Collaborative

MEP Engineer A. A. Gonzalez Engineers

Lighting ArcLight Design

Specialty Metal Work Jim Thomas Bronze Studio, Inc.

General Contractor Don Crowell, Inc. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a low-lying field adjacent to both a lake and a quiet lagoon, Residence 1446 was the final element of a 10-year master plan that includes a guest house, pedestrian bridge, pool and boathouse. To contrast with the verticality of the three-story guest house, this one-level home is defined by a horizontality that responds quietly and sensitively to its serene wetland surroundings.

The design aims to create architectural interventions that both respect and enhance this unique site. Thick limestone walls define the east-west axis that guides occupants from the entry courtyard, through the house, and to the expansive views of the site, lake and hills beyond. Long, horizontal apertures and dramatically-angled rooftops provide sweeping panoramas, while deeply- recessed overhangs offer shade and privacy to this family setting, providing a modern take on the “American porch.” The architecture frames the landscape, disappearing through the transparency of the glass walls, while clerestory windows flood the space with natural light.

The materials further reflect this connection to the landscape. Rough-hewn, locally sourced limestone travels through the house from interior to exterior, reinforcing the natural connection to the site while striking a balance with the home’s modern aesthetic.